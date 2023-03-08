All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
This retro style is seriously wearable.
With flared jeans, fringed jackets and a whole lot of suede seeping its way into our wardrobes, 70s fashion is back in the spotlight. From Jacquemus’s standout denim designs to Diane Von Furstenberg’s punchy prints, the spring/summer 2023 runway resembled something out of a time machine, and it looks like the rest of the world is following suit.
Perhaps it’s our newfound devotion to Daisy Jones & The Six or our love of striking looks that leaves us searching for new takes on the free-love decade’s fashion designs. But we think we’ve found a fabulous one in flared-sleeve dresses.
Playing with proportions of the typical clean-cut dresses, flared-sleeve styles inject some fun back into the fit. Think midi, mini and maxis in a shirt dress, wrap dress or shift dress style with an added twist. And there’s a whole host of options from some of our favourite fashion brands.
Keep reading below to see why this style deserves a spot in your wardrobe, with options for every occasion – wedding guest, work and wine bar date nights all included. It’s up to you to decide how much you want to lean into the 70s look, and wedges will work wonders if you’re willing.
Mango flared sleeves dress
Mango is a go-to for all the latest looks, and this dress shows why that’s still the case. Available in a selection of three colours, the body-skimming style will work for a whole host of occasions.
Asos Design Curve embroidered floral mini wrap dress with flared sleeves in blue
Wrap dresses are a wonderful style for a whole host of occasions, so combining a floral print with flared sleeves makes this one all the more fabulous.
Shop Asos Design Curve embroidered floral mini wrap dress with flared sleeves in blue, £55
H&M long-sleeved dress
Looking to just touch on the trend while still keeping in with your chic, subtle style? This H&M pick makes it easy.
Next long flared sleeve pleated midi dress
Piling up the design details, this Next option is for those after something a bit special. With a sheer fabric, pinchy print and tapered waist, there’s a lot going on and yet it just works.
Jigsaw wildcat shirt dress
Shirt dresses are a fabulous find for more formal environments, and this one will slot into your workwear wardrobe in an instant.
Phase Eight Aylin spot bell sleeve dress
Giant polka dot dresses were one of our favourite designs last year, and it looks like they’re coming through into this season too. In a rich velvet fabric, this one is vying for our attention.
Kitri Amber cheetah print one-shoulder dress
Just because the focus is on sleeves with this style, it doesn’t mean you need to have two, and this Kitri option proves just that.
River Island green paisley-print mini dress
Really homing in on this retro style, this paisley print dress is the perfect option for those wanting to wear the 70s style in full force.
Mango flared-sleeves dress
We had to select just one more shade in this must-have Mango dress. Made from a recycled polyester fabric, its silky sheen adds a sophisticated touch to the sweet sherbet tone.
Rixo Malibu floral-print devoré-velvet and crepe de chine mini dress
We’re yet to find a Rixo dress we don’t love, and this floral find is no exception. In a playful red and black design, it’ll work dutifully for a whole host of occasions.
Shop Rixo Malibu floral-print devoré-velvet and crepe de chine mini dress at Net-A-Porter, £265
Warehouse textured jersey flute-sleeve funnel midi dress
Using the flared-sleeve dress style loosely, this Warehouse option works more with a fluted-sleeve style. But who’s really keeping track?
Shop Warehouse textured jersey flute sleeve funnel midi dress, £35
Images: courtesy of brands