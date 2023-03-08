Stylist flared-sleeve dresses

11 flared-sleeve dresses that cement our love for 70s style

This retro style is seriously wearable.

With flared jeans, fringed jackets and a whole lot of suede seeping its way into our wardrobes, 70s fashion is back in the spotlight. From Jacquemus’s standout denim designs to Diane Von Furstenberg’s punchy prints, the spring/summer 2023 runway resembled something out of a time machine, and it looks like the rest of the world is following suit.

Perhaps it’s our newfound devotion to Daisy Jones & The Six or our love of striking looks that leaves us searching for new takes on the free-love decade’s fashion designs. But we think we’ve found a fabulous one in flared-sleeve dresses

Playing with proportions of the typical clean-cut dresses, flared-sleeve styles inject some fun back into the fit. Think midi, mini and maxis in a shirt dress, wrap dress or shift dress style with an added twist. And there’s a whole host of options from some of our favourite fashion brands.

Keep reading below to see why this style deserves a spot in your wardrobe, with options for every occasion – wedding guest, work and wine bar date nights all included. It’s up to you to decide how much you want to lean into the 70s look, and wedges will work wonders if you’re willing.

  • H&M long-sleeved dress

    H&M long sleeved dress
    H&M long-sleeved dress

    Looking to just touch on the trend while still keeping in with your chic, subtle style? This H&M pick makes it easy.

    Shop H&M long-sleeved dress, £27.99

  • Next long flared sleeve pleated midi dress

    Next long flared sleeve pleated midi dress
    Next long flared sleeve pleated midi dress

    Piling up the design details, this Next option is for those after something a bit special. With a sheer fabric, pinchy print and tapered waist, there’s a lot going on and yet it just works.

    Shop Next long flared sleeve pleated midi dress, £56

  • Jigsaw wildcat shirt dress

    Jigsaw wildcat shirt dress
    Jigsaw wildcat shirt dress

    Shirt dresses are a fabulous find for more formal environments, and this one will slot into your workwear wardrobe in an instant.

    Shop Jigsaw wildcat shirt dress, £185

  • Phase Eight Aylin spot bell sleeve dress

    Phase Eight Aylin spot bell sleeve dress
    Phase Eight Aylin spot bell sleeve dress

    Giant polka dot dresses were one of our favourite designs last year, and it looks like they’re coming through into this season too. In a rich velvet fabric, this one is vying for our attention.

    Shop Phase Eight Aylin spot bell sleeve dress, £79

  • Kitri Amber cheetah print one-shoulder dress

    Kitri Amber cheetah print one shoulder dress
    Kitri Amber cheetah print one shoulder dress

    Just because the focus is on sleeves with this style, it doesn’t mean you need to have two, and this Kitri option proves just that.

    Shop Kitri Amber cheetah print one shoulder dress, £165

