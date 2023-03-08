With flared jeans, fringed jackets and a whole lot of suede seeping its way into our wardrobes, 70s fashion is back in the spotlight. From Jacquemus’s standout denim designs to Diane Von Furstenberg’s punchy prints, the spring/summer 2023 runway resembled something out of a time machine, and it looks like the rest of the world is following suit.

Perhaps it’s our newfound devotion to Daisy Jones & The Six or our love of striking looks that leaves us searching for new takes on the free-love decade’s fashion designs. But we think we’ve found a fabulous one in flared-sleeve dresses.