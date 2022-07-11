If I were to tell you that something you’re wearing is flattering, what would you say? How would you feel? The answer probably lies somewhere in the region of happiness and relief. Rather flattering than fattening, right?

Having been wired to believe that nothing tastes as good as skinny feels, and that being thin – and therefore desirable – equates to true happiness, to refer to somebody’s sartorial choices as flattering might come naturally to us. We’ve been conditioned to believe that flattering – in the sense of making somebody thinner, slimmer or more streamlined than they usually are – is the warmest of compliments. But the notion of ‘flattering’ being a compliment is misplaced.