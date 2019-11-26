Waller-Bridge admitted that she had kept the jumpsuit to Taffy Brodesser-Akner, who interviewed her onstage in New York to celebrate the release of Fleabag: The Scriptures. (“Yes, she owns it, yes she’ll wear it again one day,” Vanity Fair wrote, recapping the event.)

Waller-Bridge also spoke about the feeling of saying goodbye to a character that had been so important to her for such a long time.

“I started getting sort of panicky because I could feel the character leaving me,” she said. “And I remember feeling like, No, no, we have one more show! I felt her go… It was such a lovely feeling…I don’t actually know where she is now and I think that’s the right thing for both of us.”

Waller-Bridge also admitted that she has no idea where Fleabag is right now, though she has some hopes. “I really, honestly don’t know where she is,” she said. Here, the crowd reacted with disappointment “She lives by the sea,” Waller-Bridge joked. “Priest rides in on a donkey, [and she’s like] Oh, you came back for me!”