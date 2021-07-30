When it comes to summer styling, no fashion equation comes close to the simplicity afforded by wearing jeans and a nice top.

A cliché for a reason, the two-part remedy to your fashion woes is simple, straightforward and yet oh-so-stylish, but this summer, there’s a new kid on the block in the form of a chic and sharp wrap top. One which cinches in at the waist and provides a party on top, quite literally.

And they’ve been crafted in all manner of summer-ready hues this season; from crisp whites to versatile blues and punchy florals, meaning there’s one to match with any and all of your bottom choices this summer. Simply wrap up and go! What could be simpler?