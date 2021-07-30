Wrap tops are perfect for summer

Floaty wrap blouses are the perfect summer style match for those jeans-and-a-nice-top combinations

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Whether you’re a simple stylista or a maximalist maven, there’s a versatile wrap top for everybody.

When it comes to summer styling, no fashion equation comes close to the simplicity afforded by wearing jeans and a nice top.

A cliché for a reason, the two-part remedy to your fashion woes is simple, straightforward and yet oh-so-stylish, but this summer, there’s a new kid on the block in the form of a chic and sharp wrap top. One which cinches in at the waist and provides a party on top, quite literally. 

And they’ve been crafted in all manner of summer-ready hues this season; from crisp whites to versatile blues and punchy florals, meaning there’s one to match with any and all of your bottom choices this summer. Simply wrap up and go! What could be simpler?

You may also like

Linen dresses fit for the heatwave - 7 of the best styles to shop now

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands.

Topics

Share this article