Whether you’re a simple stylista or a maximalist maven, there’s a versatile wrap top for everybody.
When it comes to summer styling, no fashion equation comes close to the simplicity afforded by wearing jeans and a nice top.
A cliché for a reason, the two-part remedy to your fashion woes is simple, straightforward and yet oh-so-stylish, but this summer, there’s a new kid on the block in the form of a chic and sharp wrap top. One which cinches in at the waist and provides a party on top, quite literally.
And they’ve been crafted in all manner of summer-ready hues this season; from crisp whites to versatile blues and punchy florals, meaning there’s one to match with any and all of your bottom choices this summer. Simply wrap up and go! What could be simpler?
Scotch & Soda clean organic wrap top
Clean and crisp, this simple yet stylish wrap top is perfect for pairing with an an equally white as snow pair of jeans.
Asos Edition oversized wrap smock top
This caramel-toned wrap top is crying out to be worn with a popping red lip and a pair of true blue jeans.
H&M short wrap top
For those who keep it basic in black, then H&M’s take on the wrap top will be perfect for you. Wear with dusty grey jeans for the best take on the trend.
& Other Stories cropped criss cross tie blouse
Crafted in the same colour as the sun itself, this sunshine-yellow wrap top is perfect for wearing with your summer neutrals.
Claudie Pierlot organic cotton wrap top
Are you a pattern lover? Then this cotton floral wrap top will be right up your street. Wear with black or blue jeans for a seriously chic look.
Ganni cropped striped cotton-poplin wrap top
Pinstripes have frankly never looked as good as they look in this chic wrap top, courtesy of Copenhagen-based brand Ganni.
Shop Ganni cropped striped cotton-poplin wrap top at The Outnet, £60
Three Graces London Clara cropped cotton-poplin wrap top
Three Graces London is the brand loved by the fashion set for its cult cotton poplin pieces. When they’re this cute, it’s not hard to see why.
Shop Three Graces London Clara cropped cotton-poplin wrap top at Matches Fashion, £285
Ganni crinkled jacquard oversized ruffle wrap top
In an almost A-line shape, this jacquard wrap top is perfect for keeping it loose and lovely on a warm summer’s day.
Shop Ganni crinkled jacquard oversized ruffle wrap top, £305
Loewe stripe wrap top
A classic for a reason, you’ll never regret investing in a crisp Loewe shirt and this one is a wonderful place to start.
Never Fully Dressed Blue Rainbow wrap top
None get it right better than Never Fully Dressed, whose wrap tops are among the best in the game. All that glitters, according to this top, apparently is gold.
Anna Kosturova tie-dye silk wrap top
Why not prolong summer with a whimsical tie-dyed wrap top? Wear this pastel-toned number well into autumn by pairing with flared blue jeans.
Shop Anna Kosturova tie-dye silk wrap top at MyTheresa, £231
