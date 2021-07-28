Once you’ve stocked up on your rainbow beaded bling and your nostalgic anklets , it’s time to turn your attention to a floral piece of jewellery . Whether you’re a sucker for silver or a gold-loving gal, there’s a floral-adorned necklace , bracelet, and set of earrings to suit everybody’s tastes.

The purveyor of the trend, which has elevated floral jewellery from frumpy to fabulous in recent years, is none other than Alex Monroe, the homegrown brand which crafts all of its pieces in Britain. Its signature floral alphabet necklaces are perfect for throwing on with your #NeckMess collection – don’t forget the memo that more is more as it pertains to necklaces – which are offered in either a gold-plated finish or the real thing, all 18 carats of it. If your necklace game is already complete, the brand’s daisy-shaped rings are another way of ushering floral bling into your line-up.

Harry Styles-approved beaded brand Eliou is also ahead of the curve with floral jewellery. For those who are already stocked up on gold and silver and are looking to embrace a bit more kitsch in your bling arsenal, look to the brand for playful necklaces that are perfect for adding a bit of floral fashion to your jewellery game.

Whatever you’re in the market for, these are the pieces we suggest adding to your basket bella pronto.