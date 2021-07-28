All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Brands are making a case for dainty floral jewellery and we’re feeling more influenced than ever before to embrace blooming beautiful bling.
Once you’ve stocked up on your rainbow beaded bling and your nostalgic anklets, it’s time to turn your attention to a floral piece of jewellery. Whether you’re a sucker for silver or a gold-loving gal, there’s a floral-adorned necklace, bracelet, and set of earrings to suit everybody’s tastes.
The purveyor of the trend, which has elevated floral jewellery from frumpy to fabulous in recent years, is none other than Alex Monroe, the homegrown brand which crafts all of its pieces in Britain. Its signature floral alphabet necklaces are perfect for throwing on with your #NeckMess collection – don’t forget the memo that more is more as it pertains to necklaces – which are offered in either a gold-plated finish or the real thing, all 18 carats of it. If your necklace game is already complete, the brand’s daisy-shaped rings are another way of ushering floral bling into your line-up.
Harry Styles-approved beaded brand Eliou is also ahead of the curve with floral jewellery. For those who are already stocked up on gold and silver and are looking to embrace a bit more kitsch in your bling arsenal, look to the brand for playful necklaces that are perfect for adding a bit of floral fashion to your jewellery game.
Whatever you’re in the market for, these are the pieces we suggest adding to your basket bella pronto.
Alex Monroe Floral Letter necklace
Wear alone or with your other favourite necklaces for a special and unique take on the floral jewellery trend.
Kenneth Jay Lane gold-plated enamel flower hoop earrings
Swap your standard gold hoops out for a pair of these flowery numbers, which will look lovely with a chic updo.
Shop Kenneth Jay Lane gold-plated enamel flower hoop earrings at Liberty London, £140
Eliou Magnolia freshwater-pearl, brass and glass necklace
If they’re good enough for Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner, then Eliou’s cult beaded chains are good enough for us, too.
Shop Eliou Magnolia freshwater-pearl, brass and glass necklace at Selfridges, £126
Daisy London Sixteen Bellis daisy chain bracelet
Giving daisy chains a whole new meaning, this sweet and dainty bracelet is well worth a spot on your wrist.
Alex Monroe Daisy Wreath ring
Perfect for stacking with the rings you’ve already got, yet also pretty enough to wear on its own, this daisy ring will make a wonderful addition to any jewellery arsenal.
Daniella Draper gold shamrock chain necklace
British jeweller Daniella Draper’s shamrock necklace is statement-making enough to wear alone, but also cool enough to layer with your other favourite necklaces.
Tada & Toy mini floral bomb hoops
If you’re in the market for making a floral earring statement, then these conscious Tada & Toy numbers will be perfect for you.
Images: courtesy of brands.