Floral jewellery to put a smile on your face

Add an eclectic feel to your jewellery collection with a piece of floral bling

Brands are making a case for dainty floral jewellery and we’re feeling more influenced than ever before to embrace blooming beautiful bling.       

Once you’ve stocked up on your rainbow beaded bling and your nostalgic anklets, it’s time to turn your attention to a floral piece of jewellery. Whether you’re a sucker for silver or a gold-loving gal, there’s a floral-adorned necklace, bracelet, and set of earrings to suit everybody’s tastes.

The purveyor of the trend, which has elevated floral jewellery from frumpy to fabulous in recent years, is none other than Alex Monroe, the homegrown brand which crafts all of its pieces in Britain. Its signature floral alphabet necklaces are perfect for throwing on with your #NeckMess collection – don’t forget the memo that more is more as it pertains to necklaces – which are offered in either a gold-plated finish or the real thing, all 18 carats of it. If your necklace game is already complete, the brand’s daisy-shaped rings are another way of ushering floral bling into your line-up.  

Harry Styles-approved beaded brand Eliou is also ahead of the curve with floral jewellery. For those who are already stocked up on gold and silver and are looking to embrace a bit more kitsch in your bling arsenal, look to the brand for playful necklaces that are perfect for adding a bit of floral fashion to your jewellery game.

Whatever you’re in the market for, these are the pieces we suggest adding to your basket bella pronto.  

  • Alex Monroe Daisy Wreath ring

    Perfect for stacking with the rings you’ve already got, yet also pretty enough to wear on its own, this daisy ring will make a wonderful addition to any jewellery arsenal.

    Shop Alex Monroe Daisy Wreath ring, £210

  • Daniella Draper gold shamrock chain necklace

    British jeweller Daniella Draper’s shamrock necklace is statement-making enough to wear alone, but also cool enough to layer with your other favourite necklaces.

    Shop Daniella Draper gold shamrock chain necklace, £1,450

  • Tada & Toy mini floral bomb hoops

    If you’re in the market for making a floral earring statement, then these conscious Tada & Toy numbers will be perfect for you. 

    Shop Tada & Toy mini floral bomb hoops, £75

