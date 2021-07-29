All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
They’re soft to touch, oh-so-stylish and every fashion lover worth their salt is currently wearing one. The question is, have you bagged your silky floral dress yet?
One thing that all dress lovers will be aware of is that not all dresses, be it mini, midi or maxi, were created equally.
There are, after all, different categories of dress. There are floaty linen dresses – an elevated take on the classic house dress, if you will; there are button-down dresses, which are perfect for a sojourn in the sun; and there are polo shirt dresses which are the epitome of tennis-at-10-cocktails-at-12 styling. In short, the pantheon of dresses needs some form of navigating given its wealth of options.
But for those of the dress-loving family, there’s a new fanciful frock that’s coming to charm us. And it’ll transport you effortlessly from noon-to-night with minimal effort from you. Indeed, silky floral dresses – a sort of riff on the classic 90s slip – are big news for summer; some are figure-hugging, some are not, but all are perfectly fashion-forward, particularly when the sunny season calls for an occasion dress.
Pair with a sweet micro mule if there is indeed an occasion to debut your silky floral dress at, or wear with chunky sandals to bring into the realm of everyday dressing. Either way, there’s a silky soft floral dress for everybody.
Free People All I Wanted maxi slip
This sweet ditsy-printed maxi dress is the ultimate throw-on-and-go dress, with a pretty slit up the side of the leg.
Mango printed camisole dress
For those who prefer a figure-skimming maxi, look to Mango’s easy breezy floral dress, which is an elevated take on a nighty.
Monika the Label Alexa floral print maxi dress
Monika the Label is the London brand to know, but its Alexa dress is by far its stand-out. Opt for the black for a perfect everyday frock.
Zara floral print satin dress
In a perfectly summertime shade, this peachy-toned slip dress will look seriously chic when paired with a sun-kissed glow.
Marks & Spencer x Ghost floral slip dress
Sell out for a reason, Marks & Spencer’s Ghost collaborations are always the talk of the fashion town. It’s this floral dress that we can’t take our eyes off, though.
Yolke Wildflower slip dress
Yolke is the brand to know for anything and everything dainty, timeless and beautiful. Its Wildflower slip dress is perfect for wearing all year round.
Asos Design satin maxi bias slip dress
For those lucky enough to have a trip abroad planned this year, this sunshine yellow slip will be perfect for evening jaunts spent exploring.
The Kooples tie-dye silk-satin midi dress
With a wishy-washy watercolour effect, this breezy midi is floaty, fabulous and a fashion lover’s dream.
Shop The Kooples tie-dye silk-satin midi dress at Selfridges, £255.50
Bernadette Jeannie floral-print silk-blend satin midi dress
Bernadette is a purveyor of the dreamy silky floral dresses, and this midi is proof that it’s among the best dress brands around.
Shop Bernadette Jeannie floral-print silk-blend satin midi dress at Net-a-Porter, £340
Raey watercolour floral-print silk-organza slip dress
The ultimate easy peasy dress, this silk-mix slip is as simple and straightforward as it is achingly stylish.
Shop Raey watercolour floral-print silk-organza slip dress at Matches Fashion, £237
Kitri Vera printed maxi dress
For those who have an occasion on the horizon, this punchy retro-inspired floral dress will seriously whet your appetite.
Images: courtesy of brands.