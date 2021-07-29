One thing that all dress lovers will be aware of is that not all dresses, be it mini, midi or maxi, were created equally.

There are, after all, different categories of dress. There are floaty linen dresses – an elevated take on the classic house dress, if you will; there are button-down dresses, which are perfect for a sojourn in the sun; and there are polo shirt dresses which are the epitome of tennis-at-10-cocktails-at-12 styling. In short, the pantheon of dresses needs some form of navigating given its wealth of options.