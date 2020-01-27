Florence Pugh is our new style crush (and we bet you’ll be obsessed too)
Florence Pugh keeps nailing her red carpet looks and we can’t take it.
For those new to Florence Pugh’s body of work, you can currently catch her in the stunning adaptation of Little Women, brought to life by renowned director Greta Gerwig (give her all the awards!). Released on Boxing Day, many of us flocked to our local cinema (no doubt sporting that new duvet-like coat we scored the day before), to witness the movie in all its glory. The actor played Amy, the second-youngest of four sisters, and it’s worth noting her wardrobe both on and off the screen has seriously captured our attention.
Florences’ wardrobe in the movie is second to none, and we’d say the same for her personal wardrobe too, especially where the red carpet is concerned.
Pugh attended the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards in California on 12 January. The 24-year-old – who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress – graced the red carpet in a metallic Prada gown that didn’t scale back on grandeur. Bejewelled, sculpted and sequin-heavy, the actor’s choice of dress simply added to her current successful red carpet streak. Fully committing to the shiny look, Pugh chose silver pointed stilettos, diamond drop earrings and a sweeping pearlised eyeshadow. Often changing it up, the star has recently sported a number of designers during award season including Kate Middleton’s favourite London-based designer Emilia Wickstead and established brand Valentino.
Notably, red carpet sartorial choices have leaned toward a mix of overzealous micro detailing and refined silhouettes. Voluminous puff-sleeves ran amok on the Golden Globes carpet (hi, Dakota Fanning and Jodie Comer), while column dresses reigned supreme at the SAG awards this month.
The actor deviating from current red carpet trends makes for a welcome change, hence the reason Pugh’s repertoire has us all eagerly awaiting her next forward red carpet arrival. Ahead, we look at the young actors finest red carpet moments to-date…
As mentioned, Florence’s Critics’ Choice Awards outfit, to put it simply, was unreal. Allowing this Prada gown to take centre-stage, the Little Women star went for minimal yet effect accessories with an elegant up-do. Anything that looks like it could have been worn to a Studio 54 bash gets our vote. Full marks all round.
The stars stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, posted the look captioning it, “When you rediscover Kira Kira…” and honestly? Same.
*yells internally* This Emilia Wickstead creation is a thing of beauty. Gingham print? Check. Cut-out detail? Check. Cap sleeves? Check. This retro dress has been ingrained in our mind ever since …well, this Little Women photocall and, no, that’s not changing anytime soon.
Opting for another intricate number at the world premiere of Little Women in New York, Florence kept it understated yet again with statement earrings and barely-there heels. The azure hue has us swooning big time.
For this prestigious event, the actor went for famed designer Valentino. Brimming with ruffles, a centred bow and polished off with black open-toe heels, Florence nails simple elegance once again.
At this point, everyone else just go home, Florence wins everything. We can safely say, this is when our love affair with the English actor began. This Schiaparelli was the (great) choice Pugh went for at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival back in May 2019. With the eyes of the world on the popular red carpet, she had to pull out a showstopper. Teaming burnt orange heels with an egg-blue dress was the ultimate pièce de résistance.
