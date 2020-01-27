Florence Pugh keeps nailing her red carpet looks and we can’t take it.

Florences’ wardrobe in the movie is second to none, and we’d say the same for her personal wardrobe too, especially where the red carpet is concerned.

Pugh attended the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards in California on 12 January. The 24-year-old – who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress – graced the red carpet in a metallic Prada gown that didn’t scale back on grandeur. Bejewelled, sculpted and sequin-heavy, the actor’s choice of dress simply added to her current successful red carpet streak. Fully committing to the shiny look, Pugh chose silver pointed stilettos, diamond drop earrings and a sweeping pearlised eyeshadow. Often changing it up, the star has recently sported a number of designers during award season including Kate Middleton’s favourite London-based designer Emilia Wickstead and established brand Valentino.