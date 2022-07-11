“Why is everyone still obsessed with fashion that flashes boobs?”

The criticism is unfounded for one simple reason: every human on earth starts their life in utero with nipples, so what on earth is the problem with showing them? Men can run around in the warm weather without a top, nipples fully on show, and nobody bats an eyelid, but a woman wears a dress in which her nipples are fully on show, and every eyelid the world over bats.

The key difference? One is a man, one is a woman; one can show their nipples as freely as it’s humanly possible to be, while the other cannot without being policed, criticised and publicly crucified.

She conceded in her post: “It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be. I’ve lived in my body for a long time. What’s more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying.” Here, here.