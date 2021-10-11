“I must’ve been about 14 when I remember my school let us wear trousers for the first time,” cultural curator Irene Agbontaen tells Stylist from her home in south London. “But none of the trousers we could wear fitted me and there was no shop that I could go to where I felt seen or represented. I was excluded from the conversation.”

Fast forward 13 years and it’s precisely this feeling of exclusion and alienation from the fashion industry that London-based Agbontaen has sought to disrupt with her 8-year-old brand, TTYA, an acronym for Taller Than Your Average.

The premise of the label’s genesis was simple: to carve a space in the fashion and cultural conversation that spoke to inclusivity, and ensuring that as many people as possible saw themselves reflected in an accessibly priced brand. With a show at Lagos Fashion Week, a bestselling collaboration with Nike, inspired by her Nigerian heritage, and endorsements from Serena Williams and Maya Jama, to name just a few, under her belt, Agbontaen is spearheading a blueprint for true inclusivity within the fashion industry.