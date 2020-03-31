10 times Rachel Green was ahead of the fashion curve
- Posted by
- Lara Faye
- Published
Rachel Green’s most iconic Friends outfits prove that she is a true style icon. Even cooler now than they were the first time around, we’ve found the 10 on-screen fashion moments that cement Rachel’s status as a true trend-setter.
Hands up who’s using their time inside to indulge in some serious 90s television nostalgia? All hands raised? I thought so. As we settle in for some serious Netflix sessions, rewatching every single episode of Friends feels inevitable, but this fashion writer isn’t complaining; for everything I know about style, I learned first from Rachel Green.
Played on screen by Jennifer Aniston, her waitress-turned-fashion-buyer character served us some major laughs but above all, some seriously covetable looks. Back before the internet had the power to create viral trends overnight, we had to rely on one woman to set the style agenda; the inimitable Rachel.
Growing up and the 90s was a weird and wonderful time, and there’s no greater evidence of that than in our wardrobes. From oversized denim dungarees, slip dresses and clumpy black platform sandals to patterned bucket hats and inexplicably tiny sunglasses, the 90s brought is some major fashion moments. And every single one of these iconic styles have come back around as a key trend 2020.
If you’re wondering how to style your favourite 90s-inspired pieces then now is the perfect time to take note from Rachel Green’s throw-back fashion lessons that feel just as cool now as they did the first time around.
From her signature denim styles that feel even more covetable now to the major summer 2020 trend that Rachel wore first, we’ve picked 10 of Rachel Green’s stand-out on screen looks that prove she is a truly iconic trendsetter.
Slip dresses
In 2020, fashion’s love for the slip dress shows no signs of dimming, and our queen Rachel Green got there first. Note the skinny spaghetti straps, paisley print and chunky platform-soled flip flops that feel even more covetable now than they did when they first graced our screens.
Colourful faux fur
Rachel’s brand of girl-next-door chic made a serious case for the power of denim and neutrals, but when she did experiment with colour – she really did go all out. Case in point? The fuchsia faux coat we’ve been dreaming about for the last 20 years. For the last few seasons the faux fur coat has been having a major moment. The most-wanted way to wear faux fur right now? In Rachel Green-approved vibrant colours and bold prints, of course. Layer yours over a 90s-essential black turtleneck for the ultimate ‘is it 1990 or 2020?’ look.
Mom-style jeans
Such was the influence of Rachel Green’s style prowess that she could launch an entire look overnight. Though ‘the Rachel’ might refer to much-imitated layered bob hair style, we think that her signature jeans are just as worthy of the title. Her faded blue denim mom jeans are the eternally cool style we want to wear everywhere and anywhere, especially with a classic white t-shirt a la Rachel.
Tropical prints
It’s official, tropical prints are fashion’s most-wanted trend for summer 2020. And you can guess who got there first. Presenting a masterclass in making wild, jungle-inspired botanicals work in your day-to-day look (with equally on-trend khaki jeans, of course) Rachel proves that even the boldest of catwalk trends can be styled for a laidback staying-at-home look too.
Classic white shirts
Though she might have some stand-out tropical prints and statement faux furs stashed away in her wardrobe, the pillars of Rachel Green’s style are classic pieces in timeless cuts. Take this chic white shirt and pencil skirt combination, a simple yet effective combination that we want to incorporate into our workwear repertoire right now.
Plaid skirts
Rachel Green taught many fashion lessons, but one we’ll never forget are her teachings on the iconic plaid skirt. Seen on-screen paired with a fine knit sleeveless turtleneck (try a high-neck racerback top for a 2020 update), this statement piece has a place in every woman’s new season wardrobe.
Floral maxi skirts
Though Miranda Priestly had her doubts, Rachel Green knew the power of a floral print. A simple maxi skirt makes the perfect canvas for a statement print, just add a relaxed fit t-shirt for a laidback spring look. Add a denim jacket and chunky black sandals for extra credit.
Denim dungarees
Denim has a starring role to play in Rachel Green’s on-screen style. Though her mom jeans might be her most iconic look, she made a serious case for the enduring appeal of denim dungarees. This playsuit-style take on the trend feels less like Oklahoma-overalls and more urban cool, especially when styled with an oversized navy blazer and white canvas trainers.
Sporty separates
Are you living in your joggers right now? You’re not alone. Luxe sportswear has been seen across the catwalks for a few seasons now, but before fashion power houses gave relaxed, sporty designs their sartorial seal of approval, Rachel Green was championing athletic styles. Recreate the look right now with your fleeciest pair of tracksuit bottoms and a pair of chunky Dad-style trainers. Sorry Balenciaga, Rachel got there before the Triple S.
Cool-girl cardigans
The throw-on cardigan was a 90s wardrobe staple, and where grunge-icons favoured a chunky knit, Rachel Green paved the way for the fine, button-through style. Seen here with another excellent example of her dedication to the plaid skirt, Rachel proved that sometimes the most simple pieces can be the most effective.
Images: Getty