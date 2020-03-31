Growing up and the 90s was a weird and wonderful time, and there’s no greater evidence of that than in our wardrobes. From oversized denim dungarees, slip dresses and clumpy black platform sandals to patterned bucket hats and inexplicably tiny sunglasses, the 90s brought is some major fashion moments. And every single one of these iconic styles have come back around as a key trend 2020.

If you’re wondering how to style your favourite 90s-inspired pieces then now is the perfect time to take note from Rachel Green’s throw-back fashion lessons that feel just as cool now as they did the first time around.

From her signature denim styles that feel even more covetable now to the major summer 2020 trend that Rachel wore first, we’ve picked 10 of Rachel Green’s stand-out on screen looks that prove she is a truly iconic trendsetter.