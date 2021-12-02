Winter fashion trends: best fur-lined hiking boots to buy now

9 pairs of fur-lined hiking boots to keep your feet feeling cosy and looking cute

Spend the season in style in these chunky fur-lined hiking boots.

As the Omicron variant attempts to encroach on our festive plans, our collective fear of yet another locked down Christmas seems all the more palpable.

But aside from the fact that it could mean another year without family and friends, there is also the consideration that a repeat of last December could mean a return to our once-a-day al fresco locked down selves.

After all, one of the few stylistic virtues to be born of locked-down life was, in fact, the return of the hiking boot – albeit a hiking boot with the kind of high-fashion makeover all manner of haute brands gave their walking wares.

From Gucci’s sell-out collaboration with The North Face to Bottega Veneta’s endorsement of ankle-length puddle boots, fashion has got functional in recent years and it’s time you did too with a pair of comfy and achingly cool fur-lined hiking boots. According to Google Trends, searches for the chunky-soled stompers have spiked by 60% in the last week.

But for the fashion conscious, don’t look away just yet: these are cosy shoes that can be as easily slipped on with your workout gear as they can be with a slinky slip dress. The point is to keep your toes toasty and your feet happy, and there’s no other footwear that promises to do both. 

  • Ted Baker Mayyzi faux shearling hiking boots

    Winter trends 2021: the best fur-lined hiking boots 2021
    Ted Baker Mayyzi faux shearling hiking boots

    Part snow boot, part chunky hiking boot, these faux shearling-lined beauties are perfect for when the weather gets even worse. Wear with lots of layers and your favourite jeans for a snug and stylish ensemble.

    Shop Ted Baker Mayyzi faux shearling hiking boots, £195

  • Boden Isadora hiking boots

    Winter trends 2021: the best fur-lined hiking boots 2021
    Boden Isadora hiking boots

    Did somebody say leopard print fur-lined hiking boots? Yes, yes they did. Boden’s are as chunky as they are cool and can be whipped out of retirement year after year.

    Shop Boden Isadora hiking boots, £190

