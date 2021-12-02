All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Spend the season in style in these chunky fur-lined hiking boots.
As the Omicron variant attempts to encroach on our festive plans, our collective fear of yet another locked down Christmas seems all the more palpable.
But aside from the fact that it could mean another year without family and friends, there is also the consideration that a repeat of last December could mean a return to our once-a-day al fresco locked down selves.
After all, one of the few stylistic virtues to be born of locked-down life was, in fact, the return of the hiking boot – albeit a hiking boot with the kind of high-fashion makeover all manner of haute brands gave their walking wares.
From Gucci’s sell-out collaboration with The North Face to Bottega Veneta’s endorsement of ankle-length puddle boots, fashion has got functional in recent years and it’s time you did too with a pair of comfy and achingly cool fur-lined hiking boots. According to Google Trends, searches for the chunky-soled stompers have spiked by 60% in the last week.
But for the fashion conscious, don’t look away just yet: these are cosy shoes that can be as easily slipped on with your workout gear as they can be with a slinky slip dress. The point is to keep your toes toasty and your feet happy, and there’s no other footwear that promises to do both.
Ted Baker Mayyzi faux shearling hiking boots
Part snow boot, part chunky hiking boot, these faux shearling-lined beauties are perfect for when the weather gets even worse. Wear with lots of layers and your favourite jeans for a snug and stylish ensemble.
Boden Isadora hiking boots
Did somebody say leopard print fur-lined hiking boots? Yes, yes they did. Boden’s are as chunky as they are cool and can be whipped out of retirement year after year.
River Island black borg hiking boots
In the silhouette of a mini snow shoe, River Island’s borg-lined boots are the go-to for anybody not wanting to draw too much attention to their feet.
Jimmy Choo Stucco suede hiking boots
Jimmy Choo’s shoes aren’t just for going out-out, they’re also for going out rambling, strolling or foraging. These suede and fur-lined camel numbers really are as haute as hiking boots come.
Truffle Collection chunky fur-lined hiking boots
Proof that high quality fur-lined hiking boots needn’t compromise on style, this Truffle Collection pair manage to tick both the sensibility and the stylish boxes.
Shop Truffle Collection chunky fur-lined hiking boots at Asos, £26.60
Bogner off-white Chesa Alpina shearling-lined boots
Bogner is a favourite among the snow-loving style set. Pair yours with winter whites and a snuggly patterned puffer coat to nail your outfit.
Shop Bogner off-white Chesa Alpina shearling-lined boots at Net-a-Porter, £350
Walk London Holly hiking boots
Wear Walk London’s classic furry hiking boots with your favourite jeans for a day-to-day look or pair with a midi skirt and chunky knit for a more elevated take.
Timberland Euro hiking boots
The purveyor of all things outdoorsy, Timberland’s Euro hiking boots are as supportive to your feet as they are stylish. A true forever shoe.
