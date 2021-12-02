As the Omicron variant attempts to encroach on our festive plans, our collective fear of yet another locked down Christmas seems all the more palpable.

But aside from the fact that it could mean another year without family and friends, there is also the consideration that a repeat of last December could mean a return to our once-a-day al fresco locked down selves.

After all, one of the few stylistic virtues to be born of locked-down life was, in fact, the return of the hiking boot – albeit a hiking boot with the kind of high-fashion makeover all manner of haute brands gave their walking wares.