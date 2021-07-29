Ganni has launched activewear for the first time and it’s even better than you could have imagined
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Sweat your stuff in style with Copenhagen’s finest’s activewear debut; welcome to Ganni Klub.
Tired of your run-of-the-mill activewear? After a year of at-home workouts, it’s no surprise if you’re in need of a little gym outfit update. In fact, the Ganni gods are so attuned to what we, the people, want that it has debuted its first 70s-inspired workout wear line to coincide with our collective activewear lethargy.
But in true Ganni style, forget everything you thought you knew about workout wear and flip it on its head, for this is activewear with a twist. Made with comfort – our style BFF after the last year – at its heart, the 19-piece collection is brimming with the brand’s signature dresses, skirts, bodysuits and T-shirts, all which have been crafted in a 70s palette of burned toffees and dark browns. It’s a fashion and gym lover’s dream.
“Staying active has been more of a challenge recently, so we wanted to design versatile pieces to live your everyday life in, that you can look and feel good in and still express yourself,” Ditte Reffstrup, the brand’s creative director, says of the collection.
Reffstrup and her team opted for the name Ganni Klub as a nod to the word and pronunciation of the Danish word for ‘club’. “I love the electric energy that comes from being part of a team, the friendship and community spirit. Everyone is equal and supports each other,” adds Reffstrup. “Ganni Klub embodies that feeling of joy around everything that gets us moving.”
Not sure you need a dress in which to sweat it out? Or an aerobics-inspired mesh wrap top to run around in? After taking a quick look at the Ganni Klub campaign, which was shot with all-female, London-based skateboarding collective Skate with Sis, you may be persuaded otherwise.
Inspired by “the electric energy that comes from being part of a team, friendship and community spirit”, Ganni Klub looks like it may well just be the gym buddy you never knew you needed – until now.
Images: courtesy of Ganni.