Tired of your run-of-the-mill activewear? After a year of at-home workouts, it’s no surprise if you’re in need of a little gym outfit update. In fact, the Ganni gods are so attuned to what we, the people, want that it has debuted its first 70s-inspired workout wear line to coincide with our collective activewear lethargy.

But in true Ganni style, forget everything you thought you knew about workout wear and flip it on its head, for this is activewear with a twist. Made with comfort – our style BFF after the last year – at its heart, the 19-piece collection is brimming with the brand’s signature dresses, skirts, bodysuits and T-shirts, all which have been crafted in a 70s palette of burned toffees and dark browns. It’s a fashion and gym lover’s dream.