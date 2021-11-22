The style set can’t get enough of this boxy green Ganni jacket – and the proof is in the pudding
Known for its dreamy dresses and fanciful knits, Ganni is now coming for our outerwear arsenals with its 90s-inspired green blazer.
As the future of Bottega green hangs ominously in the lurch following creative director Daniel Lee’s shock exit from the brand, it would appear that the fashion crowd have already replaced the shade.
A mainstay among Ganni’s autumn/winter 2021 collection, which the Danish brand debuted as part of a live musical performance it called #GanniLoveForever, was bursts of zesty greens, speckled with daring yellows, which the brand interpreted into T-shirts, skirts and dresses.
But the Copenhagen stalwart’s cohort of #GanniGirls have thrown their weight behind one key piece from the collection: its boxy, oversized, Princess Diana-inspired green blazer.
Endorsed by Hailey Bieber and OG influencer Blanca Miro, the blazer, which is crafted from recycled wool, has proven itself to be one of Ganni’s most ubiquitous winter pieces.
For Bieber, it provided just enough length to pass as a mini, while for Miro, it lent an otherwise run-of-the-mill get-up comprising a white T-shirt and blue jeans a suitable dose of sartorial prowess.
It’s perhaps unsurprising that zesty bursts of lime green have become so popular for the fashion crowd. Not only has green – ie eco-friendly – fashion become du rigeur among the style set, but post-lockdown, embracing bold and bright hues has become the perfect way of imparting some joy into an otherwise SAD-suffering winter ensemble.
If your outfit’s feeling a little lacklustre, embrace a healthy helping of sartorial vitamin C. If your outfit’s already doing the most, help it to do even more by throwing on a green blazer. The opportunities to add a splash of Ganni green really are endless.
