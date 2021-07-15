Ganni’s latest earth-first collection is an achingly cool ode to the outdoors
Copenhagen’s finest fashion export has designed a conscious capsule collection named ‘Let’s Go Outside’. And when the clothes look this good, you’ll want to do just that, if not only to parade them around.
“If this past year has taught us anything, it’s all about staying grounded and reconnecting with friends in nature,” says Ditte Reffstrup, Ganni’s creative director, of her latest collection.
Aptly named Let’s Go Outside, the 30-piece earth-first capsule, which is available exclusively at selected Ganni stores and Selfridges, implores its wearers to do just that, thanks to its al fresco-inspired wares. Think Ganni’s signature floaty frocks and its matching blouse and short sets, as well as those all-important chunky sandals in a palette of earthy greens and blues, and there you’ve got Let’s Go Outside, arguably the brand’s most outdoorsy capsule yet.
“With these pieces, we wanted to explore the great outdoors and that feeling of being free,” Reffstrup adds. “I was inspired by past summers, wild camping in the north of Denmark and a natural colour palette that takes inspiration from the sun, sea and forest.”
The brand chose Selfridges to exclusively stock the collection owing to its eco credentials – the retailer recently launched its Project Earth initiative, which made clear its ambition to have ‘changed the way people shop by 2025’ – all of which align with Ganni’s own goals. In 2020, the Danish brand launched Ganni Gameplan, an ambitious set of 44 earth-first goals which it aims to reach by 2023.
To coincide with the launch of Let’s Go Outside, a Ganni pop-up will also be erected at the Selfridges flagship store on Oxford Street from 19 July to 16 August. In true Ganni style, it won’t just be any old pop-up, it will be showcased in a glasshouse, no less, in Selfridges’ soon-to-launch Garden Centre.
Let’s Go Outside is available to buy at Ganni.com, selected Ganni stores and Selfridges.com. Prices range from £25 - £205.
Images: courtesy of Selfridges.