“If this past year has taught us anything, it’s all about staying grounded and reconnecting with friends in nature,” says Ditte Reffstrup, Ganni’s creative director, of her latest collection.

Aptly named Let’s Go Outside, the 30-piece earth-first capsule, which is available exclusively at selected Ganni stores and Selfridges, implores its wearers to do just that, thanks to its al fresco-inspired wares. Think Ganni’s signature floaty frocks and its matching blouse and short sets, as well as those all-important chunky sandals in a palette of earthy greens and blues, and there you’ve got Let’s Go Outside, arguably the brand’s most outdoorsy capsule yet.