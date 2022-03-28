Ganni x Juicy Couture: the most 00s collaboration of the year so far
Ganni x Juicy Couture: inside the size-inclusive and most 00s collaboration of the year so far

Swedish style stalwart Ganni has joined forces with nostalgically 00s label Juicy Couture to craft a one-of-a-kind collaboration. 

Following the return to the fashion forefront of all things 00s, it’s unsurprising that what’s tipped to be one of the best collaborations of the year features a style star of both today and yesteryear. 

Arguably Denmark’s finest fashion export, Ganni, has joined forces with 00s style staple Juicy Couture on a 13-piece collection, which will launch at the end of this month. 

The logo-heavy bedazzled collection, which merges both brands’ signature styles, offers Juicy Couture tracksuits in a gamut of sizes, marking the Los Angeles-based label’s first foray into extended sizing. 

“There are few fashion pieces in the world that are as easily recognised as Juicy Couture’s velour tracksuit – it’s truly a piece of pop culture history and I am super excited for Ganni’s take on it,” says Ditte Reffstrup, Ganni’s creative director. “Being able to work with Juicy on making the most responsible version yet was a great extra layer to the collaboration.” 

Juicy Couture, whose latest spring/summer collection is based on the 1981 anime film The Sea Prince And The Fire Child, began making its way back into the public consciousness by joining forces in recent years with Vetements, Kittenish and Forever 21.  

Ganni x Juicy Couture will launch 30 March at Ganni.com.

Images: courtesy of Ganni