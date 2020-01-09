Ganni has done it again! This time, it’s a collared knit that’s gaining the attention of stylish women everywhere.
Ganni, Ganni, Ganni – wherever we look, the Copenhagen-born brand is still stealing the limelight. The label may have been around since 2009, but the #GanniGirls are still sticking by their favourite Scandi brand with its effortless Instagram-worthy appeal. If it isn’t the latest puff sleeve dress-of-dreams that’s on everyone’s radar, it’s the coats, skirts, boots – basically everything – along with, of course, knitwear.
Flicking through some of the most recent of the 40,000+ looks from the well-known hashtag, the Stylist fashion team can confirm the next It jumper, and the running theme once again is *drumroll* stripes. That’s right, for the third year running a striped jumper has become the staple Ganni buy. Here’s a recap on the previous styles, along with where to find the latest…
2018’s Ganni block striped jumper
It’s the chunky striped multi-hue knit that was seen on every cool girl, in every hotspot, worldwide – 2018’s Ganni It jumper was a hard one to beat.
2019’s Ganni metallic striped jumper
It was shiny, it was colourful and ,oh my, was it a beaut. But we still believe 2020’s jumper wins the prize.
2020’s Ganni tie neck striped jumper
It’s here – 2020’s Ganni It knit. Welcome the striped, fair isle print, tie-neck jumper. The new season sweater is being snapped up by the fashion elite – Bottega Veneta accessories takes this look to new dreamy heights courtesy of @venswifestyle.
Even cool-girl Pernille Teisbaek has been trying it out. Wear it slouchy and tuck it in to your bottoms for a simple styling hack.
It’s the new knit that works just as well with smart trousers and shorts as it does with your everyday jeans. Let the tie neck detail hang loose as a collar instead, just like the stylish women above.
Ganni
It’s the print and colour that works across all seasons – style with jeans and chunky sole boots for now, switch to layering over a cami dress for spring.
Opening image: @monikh
Images: courtesy of brands