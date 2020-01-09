Ganni, Ganni, Ganni – wherever we look, the Copenhagen-born brand is still stealing the limelight. The label may have been around since 2009, but the #GanniGirls are still sticking by their favourite Scandi brand with its effortless Instagram-worthy appeal. If it isn’t the latest puff sleeve dress-of-dreams that’s on everyone’s radar, it’s the coats, skirts, boots – basically everything – along with, of course, knitwear.

Flicking through some of the most recent of the 40,000+ looks from the well-known hashtag, the Stylist fashion team can confirm the next It jumper, and the running theme once again is *drumroll* stripes. That’s right, for the third year running a striped jumper has become the staple Ganni buy. Here’s a recap on the previous styles, along with where to find the latest…