Ganni’s latest collaboration with Priya Ahluwalia is made of 100% deadstock denim
Danish stalwart Ganni has tapped Priya Ahluwalia for a second collaboration – and this time, it’s a denim lover’s dream.
One of the London fashion scene’s buzziest names, Priya Ahluwalia, has joined forces on a sophomore collection with Danish stalwart Ganni.
Having graduated from the reworked and upcycled nature of the pair’s first creative collaboration – a fever dream of patchworked leather and recycled dresses – the second collection, which launches today, is exclusively crafted of deadstock denim.
The 16-piece collection, which fuses Ganni’s signature silhouettes with Ahluwalia’s 90s aesthetic, boasts a bevy of dresses, trench coats and skirts, making it the ultimate transitional offering.
“Denim is so interesting, as people from all walks of life wear it,” Ahluwalia says. “Working with an all-denim collection has also been a great challenge, really amplifying the power of using one universal material – which was also a first for me.”
Ganni’s creative director Ditte Reffstrup shares a similar sentiment. “Priya and I are creatively completely in sync so it was a dream for me to work on this collection with her and I loved the dogma of designing an entire collection out of my favourite fabric. We both try to see possibilities in everything, so giving new life to deadstock material is the perfect way for us to show our community the value of upcycled items.”
Ahluwalia, a finalist for the coveted 2020 LVMH prize, is a budding menswear designer, who unveiled her first mixed-gender London Fashion Week show in February to a rapturous applause from industry insiders.
Images: courtesy of Ganni