9 of the best Ganni dresses to snap up this summer

Although Ganni was founded in 1999, it’s only over the last few years it’s popularity has exploded. Since it stormed onto our Instagram feeds it’s been creating sell out hit after hit. Although the whole collection is lust-worthy, it’s the brands dresses that really draw the fashion crowd. The prints, cuts and trend leading dresses are wearable and just the right price point for a little splurge.

This season is no exception. With a new batch dropping onto their website we have curated the best nine Ganni dresses to invest in now.