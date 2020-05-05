9 of the best Ganni dresses to snap up this summer

Ganni became a mainstream cult favourite last year. So, with a new drop on their website, we pick the best Ganni dresses to invest in now.
Although Ganni was founded in 1999, it’s only over the last few years it’s popularity has exploded. Since it stormed onto our Instagram feeds it’s been creating sell out hit after hit. Although the whole collection is lust-worthy, it’s the brands dresses that really draw the fashion crowd. The prints, cuts and trend leading dresses are wearable and just the right price point for a little splurge.
This season is no exception. With a new batch dropping onto their website we have curated the best nine Ganni dresses to invest in now.
Seersucker check maxi dress
Gingham is a huge trend for spring/summer 2020. While the weather is a little chilly layer this over a long sleeve top, and when the temperature rises simply wear with dad sandals.
Printed crepe wrap dress
The wrap dress is a classic summer style. Easy to throw on for relaxed occasions or dress up with statement jewellery and barely there sandals for the evening.
Heavy satin slip dress
The gift the nineties just keeps on giving- wear a simple slip dress with flatform flip flops and minimal hoop earrings. This Ganni dress in summer black is the go to for heatwaves, invest early to be prepared for the sweaty days.
Pleated Georgette midi dress
This lightly printed ruffled high-neck midi dress is made of 100% certified recycled polyester.
Stripe cotton mini dress
Ganni’s slim fitting striped cotton dress, hits the puff sleeve dress trend in the most relaxed way.
Printed crepe midi dress
The dress has become the biggest sartorial winner of lockdown. All styles have seen renewed interest, but a loose fitting, oversized dress is the leader for thrown together style.
Jacquard mini dress
When we are finally released from lockdown, this dress is the one to choose for your first big night out. Wear with pointed kitten heel mules.
Printed cotton poplin maxi dress
One of the biggest prints for the season is the polka dot. Choose this ruffled maxi dress for a standout look.
Leather mini dress
Fashion’s obsession with leather continues this season. Although black and nude leather continues to hold sway, bold colours are also making an appearance. This lollipop red mini dress is a stylish piece to invest in for the summer.
All images courtesy of Ganni.