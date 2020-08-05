Instagram is full of different communities, from yogis and foodies to beauty mavens and fashion obsessives – you can find all your interests in one spot by searching hashtags. We can almost guarantee you’ve spotted one tag in particular – with over 48k posts we’re not surprised: we’re talking about #GanniGirls. Here you can find some of the most stylish women all coming together to show their love of Copenhagen-based label, Ganni.

The brand may have started back in 2010 but it reached cult status in the UK only a few years back. Since then, everyone wants a piece of the Scandi cool-girl action, investing in statement pieces that incorporate a designer feel with a more obtainable price tag.

There’s something about the brand that manages to create hero items season after season. In fact, each and every piece ends up being a hero piece with shoppers picking up everything from the latest ‘it’ dress to the printed bucket hat you didn’t know you needed. For spring it was all about the ruffle collar shirt we couldn’t stop admiring. For summer, it’s leaning towards the checked shirred midi dress that comes in a new ice cream colour palette. And just when we thought we had our fill of Ganni’s summer hits, Matchesfashion goes and drops a brand new exclusive edit on its site – out today.