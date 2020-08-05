Ganni’s new summer collection is about to reach cult status (we’ll show you why)
The exclusive drop for Matchesfashion.com is all about summer separates, hero dresses and a whole host of perfect prints.
Instagram is full of different communities, from yogis and foodies to beauty mavens and fashion obsessives – you can find all your interests in one spot by searching hashtags. We can almost guarantee you’ve spotted one tag in particular – with over 48k posts we’re not surprised: we’re talking about #GanniGirls. Here you can find some of the most stylish women all coming together to show their love of Copenhagen-based label, Ganni.
The brand may have started back in 2010 but it reached cult status in the UK only a few years back. Since then, everyone wants a piece of the Scandi cool-girl action, investing in statement pieces that incorporate a designer feel with a more obtainable price tag.
There’s something about the brand that manages to create hero items season after season. In fact, each and every piece ends up being a hero piece with shoppers picking up everything from the latest ‘it’ dress to the printed bucket hat you didn’t know you needed. For spring it was all about the ruffle collar shirt we couldn’t stop admiring. For summer, it’s leaning towards the checked shirred midi dress that comes in a new ice cream colour palette. And just when we thought we had our fill of Ganni’s summer hits, Matchesfashion goes and drops a brand new exclusive edit on its site – out today.
That’s right, fresh new Ganni pieces ready to be picked. Want to know the best part? We can show you how some of the #GanniGirls have been styling them already.
Following Ganni’s ‘Double Love’ SS20 runway show collection comes the ‘Summer Love’ edit exclusive to matchesfashion.com.
In the carefully curated capsule, Ganni has taken note of the rising demand for fun shorts and shirts and launched a 13-piece collection including dresses and hats from £95-£245. Inspired by Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 adaptation of Romeo + Juliet, of course it’s packed full of stand-out prints – from punchy florals to horses and soft denim.
Make like model Yasmin Geurts (above) and go matchy-matchy with the same print dress and hat.
Photographer and graphic designer Shini Park (above) lets her puff sleeve mini do all the talking with minimal styling. This one isn’t just for summer – come autumn you can try layering it over a high neck top with jeans.
Later in the year you can even try it out for party season with strappy heels and a slick of red lippie.
Giving a nod to the 90s, writer and speaker Otegha Uwagba styles the soft denim shirt with jeans for a double denim hit. If you look closer you’ll see the mesmerising rhinestone button detail – we predict you’ll keep this one in your wardrobe for years to come.
We gave you the heads up that the three piece set is big news for summer and Ganni has backed us with their shirt, shorts and hat combo. Worn by artist Chloe Wise, it’s basically made to be worn to sunny brunches and picnics in the park.
See the full collection over at matchesfashion.com now – be quick, we predict this edit will be hot property.