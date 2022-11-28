Ganni has made a tracksuit using... banana waste?
The Danish fashion brand has collaborated with Pyratex, who specialise in material made using banana waste, for its latest tracksuit design.
Copenhagen’s finest fashion export, Ganni, to whom we will forever be indebted for the reintroduction of stomper boots, trapeze dresses and leopard-as-a-neutral, has done it again.
“How?” I hear you cry. “Surely, it can’t have designed boots or a dress we love more than the ones we already have?” Well, no – it hasn’t. But it has employed the services of fruit waste material to design its first-ever three-piece tracksuit made of banana waste.
The Danish fashion brand tapped Spanish material research company Pyratex, which has also collaborated with Pepe Jeans, Fiorucci and Pangaia, in order to create a more consciously crafted tracksuit. To get technical, the three-piece is made of Pyratex’s ‘Element 2’ fabric, which is made by combining waste from the banana food industry – including leaves, trunks and branches – with organic cotton.
The result is a three-piece charcoal grey tracksuit that was spotted peppered among the most pared-back of Copenhagen’s style set during the city’s fashion week in February of this year. It’s the coolest, chicest and, now, the most conscious way to cosy up of all.
The launch is part of Ganni’s Fabrics of The Future initiative, which the brand debuted earlier this year as part of its commitment to attaining a 50% absolute carbon reduction by 2027. Previous launches under the umbrella this year have included a bag crafted from Mylo, a mushroom-derived leather, and a three-piece collection in collaboration with Circulose, a new natural material made by recovering worn-out cotton clothes into a dissolving pulp.
“Fabric innovations will play a crucial role in making fashion more circular as well as creating lower impact materials, but for that to happen brands need to place bets and take risks,” Nicolaj Reffstrup, Ganni’s co-founder, says. “We refuse to accept the industry status quo, and with this initiative, we have created a solid framework where research, innovation and cross-industry knowledge sharing can live together.”
Images: Ganni