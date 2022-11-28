Copenhagen’s finest fashion export, Ganni, to whom we will forever be indebted for the reintroduction of stomper boots, trapeze dresses and leopard-as-a-neutral, has done it again.

“How?” I hear you cry. “Surely, it can’t have designed boots or a dress we love more than the ones we already have?” Well, no – it hasn’t. But it has employed the services of fruit waste material to design its first-ever three-piece tracksuit made of banana waste.

The Danish fashion brand tapped Spanish material research company Pyratex, which has also collaborated with Pepe Jeans, Fiorucci and Pangaia, in order to create a more consciously crafted tracksuit. To get technical, the three-piece is made of Pyratex’s ‘Element 2’ fabric, which is made by combining waste from the banana food industry – including leaves, trunks and branches – with organic cotton.