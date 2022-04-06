Ganni is launching eco-trainers with New Balance for the first time (and they’re perfect for wearing with dresses)
The Scandi stalwart is joining forces with New Balance for the pair’s first collaboration.
Hot on the heels of its Juicy Couture collaboration (Paris Hilton, eat your heart out) and debuting its first peer-to-peer rental platform, Copenhagen’s most coveted sartorial export is adding to its roster once again.
The Danish native has joined forces for the first time with New Balance on a limited-edition collection of two new styles of trainers, both of which are crying out to be paired with your favourite spring dresses.
The two brands have ensured that their footwear brainchild is as consciously crafted as possible; the trainers will be made from 100% recycled content mesh, 30% recycled lace and 5% recycled rubber sole.
“I am such a big fan of New Balance, I’ve been wearing them since forever,” says Ditte Reffstrup, Ganni’s creative director. “This style in particular really fits into the Copenhagen way of dressing – we’re always cycling and running somewhere. This shoe is the perfect mix of function and fashion.”
Ganni x New Balance will launch 13 April at Ganni.com. Prices start from £140.
Images: courtesy of Ganni