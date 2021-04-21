For fashion lovers, the collaboration seemed an odd pairing initially. Ahluwalia, a finalist for the coveted 2020 LVMH prize, is a budding menswear designer, while Ganni is a Copenhagen-based womenswear brand revered for its wearable wares. However on closer inspection, it’s actually a match made in heaven thanks to both of the brand’s eco-credentials.

Ahluwalia, who draws on her Indian-Nigerian dual heritage when designing, crafts her collections exclusively from deadstock material, which attracted the attention of Ganni’s creative director, Ditte Reffstrup, as she steers the brand towards integrating upcycling as part of its core collection.

“Priya’s work is so forward-thinking yet it’s so connected to her roots. I love how her designs take inspiration from the tradition of passing clothes through families and between friends, paying tribute to her family’s heritage,” says Reffstrup, “When she started out creating, her main dogma was that she wanted to work with existing clothes and fabrics. The reworking of our past-season prints is so beautiful and fresh.”