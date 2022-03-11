All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Looking to refresh your everyday basics collection? We run through the best pieces from Gap that will become your go-tos.
There are some brands that have stood the test of time but stay under-the-radar. Gap, is one of those select few. Whether it’s the size-inclusive jeans selection or a plethora of quality everyday basics, it’s easy to find a reason to pick up a piece or two.
Making headway with exciting collaborations in recent years, including Kanye West’s Yeezy to bring us Yeezy Gap collections spanning the next 10 years, the retail giant is making a name for itself again. The first drop will be brought to us in June by team Gap, Yeezy and creative director of Balenciaga Demna Gvasalia – unsurprisingly and happily featuring a host of comfy basics including hoodies and T-Shirts. So, with such big-hitting launches on the horizon, is there any reason why we shouldn’t flock to Gap’s new-in section to see what else is going on?
Taking the fuss out it all, we’ve rounded up the best pieces that are chic, comfy and, crucially, spring-appropriate. Scroll on to see which basics will become your go-tos…
Gap Oversized Khaki Shirt Jacket with WashwellOversized? Check. A cool khaki colourway? Check. Light and breathable material? Check. This shacket will come in handy whenever you’re in need of a light layer over a T-shirt and jeans any day.
Shop Oversized Khaki Shirt Jacket with Washwell at Gap, £84.95
Gap High Rise Kick Fit Jeans with WashwellYou simply cannot beat a high-rise kick-flare jean and what with the likes of Kendrick Lamar rocking them at the Superbowl recently, there’s even more reason to wear a pair.
Gap Tie-Waist Midi DressOn those days where you’re living by the mantra of comfort is key, there’s no need to compromise on style when this tie-waist purple-pink maxi dress is involved.
Gap Halter-Neck Eyelet DressThe eyelet-pattern trend has stuck around in the fashion world for a minute now, and this mini dress, made from soft cotton, is an updated take on the classic with its scalloped hem. We’ll be adding to basket immediately…
Gap Loose Khaki with WashwellWide-legged jeans have always been a failsafe piece, whether you’re heading into the office or going out for cocktails. This pair cinches in at the waist and fans out to give an oversized silhouette that’s every bit as chic as you’d expect – especially when paired with an oversized blazer and plain white T-shirt.
Gap '90s Reissue Cropped T-ShirtStripes. They literally never go out of style, but this particular piece takes inspiration from the double-lined 90s look that was popularised. If you’re in need of a dose of nostalgia (think Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air striped T-shirts), this is the piece for you.
Gap The Recycled Rec ShortWhen you’re in need of a colour pop while working from home or heading out on a walk, these water-resistant shorts are made from 100% recycled nylon so you can rest assured its got the eco-credentials you’re looking for.
Gap Modern Tank Top
This soft scoop tank top comes in eight colourways, including blue (shown above), sage green, lilac and a classic beige, so whether you’re looking to make it the statement piece in your look or not, there’s a top for you.
Gap Midi Tie-Waist Denim Dress with WashwellDenim dress, but make it boho. This dress delivers on easy, put together springtime style. Pair with your favourite white trainers and you’re good to go.
Shop Midi Tie-Waist Denim Dress with Washwell at Gap, £54.95
Gap 6 inch High Rise Cheeky Midi Shorts with WashwellWhen the temperature rises ever so slightly and you’re feeling ready to embrace it, look to this high-rise pair of shorts with lovely frayed hem detailing.
Shop 6 inch High Rise Cheeky Midi Shorts with Washwell at Gap, £39.95
Gap Modern Crewneck Half Sleeve T-shirtWhen you tire of the classic T-shirt style, this half sleeve version is a no-brainer.
Gap Linen CardiganThe rise in cardigan love has been quite something over the past few months, so why not bring it into our spring wardrobe with this lightweight linen option?
Gap Cropped AnorakYou might think anoraks are too much, but this cropped version is perfectly proportioned to fit over most outfits you’re planning to wear.
Gap Mid Rise Girlfriend Jeans with WashwellDoing what Gap does best, this pair of durable girlfriend jeans has everything we’re after: mid-rise, low-stretch denim and frayed hem detailing.
Gap Roll Cuff Denim ShirtPerfect for off-duty days. Whenever you’re running errands or need to throw something on, make it this rolled-sleeve light denim shirt.
