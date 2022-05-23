If you’ve a penchant for a rollicking period drama, then chances are you reserve your Sunday nights specifically for Gentleman Jack. Since the BBC’s hit series returned a few weeks ago, we’ve been keenly following the adventures of Victorian landowner, industrialist and lesbian diarist Anne Lister (played by Suranne Jones) as she continues to shake up her conservative home town of Halifax.

But while there’s just one episode left of the current season before it comes to a close, Gentleman Jack fans needn’t worry about saying farewell to the acclaimed show just yet, because a brand new exhibition is about to allow us to get closer to our favourite characters than ever before.