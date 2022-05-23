Step inside the world of Gentleman Jack with this fabulous new costume exhibition in Anne Lister’s home town
- Christobel Hastings
The finale of the BBC’s hit series Gentleman Jack may be around the corner, but fans will now be able to get up close to the characters’ amazing costumes in a new exhibition in Anne Lister’s home town.
If you’ve a penchant for a rollicking period drama, then chances are you reserve your Sunday nights specifically for Gentleman Jack. Since the BBC’s hit series returned a few weeks ago, we’ve been keenly following the adventures of Victorian landowner, industrialist and lesbian diarist Anne Lister (played by Suranne Jones) as she continues to shake up her conservative home town of Halifax.
But while there’s just one episode left of the current season before it comes to a close, Gentleman Jack fans needn’t worry about saying farewell to the acclaimed show just yet, because a brand new exhibition is about to allow us to get closer to our favourite characters than ever before.
The museum, which is close to Anne Lister’s historic home of Shibden Hall, will host a collection of over 30 iconic costumes created by Tom Pye, who served as costume designer on both seasons of Gentleman Jack.
The exhibition, which will be displayed in the magnificent surroundings of the museum’s Main Hall and Oak Gallery, features outfits and accessories worn by the cast in series two, including Suranne Jones (Anne Lister), Sophie Rundle (Ann Walker) and Gemma Whelan (Marian Lister). Among them is the signature top hat worn by Suranne Jones, which will take pride of place in the display.
A businesswoman, landowner, lesbian, scholar and traveller, Anne Lister is widely considered the ‘first modern lesbian’ for her extraordinary collection of diaries which detailed her life and loves in 19th century Halifax.
As homosexuality was regarded as sinful during the era, Lister used code to conceal her romantic and sexual encounters with women. The secrets of her sexuality came to light in the 1980s, when the Halifax-born historian Helena Whitbread rediscovered the hidden diaries and spent six years deciphering the invented language.
After trying for two decades to tell the story of the lesbian trailblazer, director and screenwriter Sally Wainwright’s drama series Gentleman Jack finally landed on the small screen in 2019.
“We are honoured to have this unique display on loan from Lookout Point, the Gentleman Jack production company. Bankfield Museum in Halifax – Anne Lister’s hometown – is the only place in the world where you can get up close to the amazing costumes of the characters who have had such a deep impact on people across the globe, said councillor Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for public services and communities.
“Gentleman Jack, the costume exhibition and other events like the recent Anne Lister Birthday Festival are helping to keep Anne’s legacy alive, and are having a remarkable impact on our visitor economy as Calderdale recovers from the pandemic.”
The exhibition, which runs until 24 December 2022, is free and there is no need to book.
Images: BBC