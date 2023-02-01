Looking for a new dress? Cult label Ghost is expanding its size range for the first time

Given that our teeth are still chattering on a near-hourly basis, you’d be forgiven for ignoring what your future self may want to wear once the sun puts its hat on. You might struggle to see it now, but the weather will turn – eventually. Once it does, there is, of course, one brand that will be vying for your attention.

Originally a dress-centric brand, Ghost, a summertime perennial, has elbowed its way to the fashion fore with its latest offering for the upcoming season. To celebrate 40 years of the brand, it has released an archive collection that pays homage to its origins. Comprising 21 pieces, the line is brimming with the bias-cut slip dresses and skirts that the brand has become revered for in its covetable cult satin. To appeal to those of us who are still stationed firmly in our lockdown pyjamas, there are also silky two-pieces and trousers, all imbued with Ghost’s form-fitting DNA.