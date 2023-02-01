Looking for a new dress? Cult label Ghost is expanding its size range for the first time
Dress-centric brand Ghost is finally debuting extended sizing alongside its archive collection. Expect satin skirts, dresses and two-pieces (and whatever you do: run, don’t walk).
Given that our teeth are still chattering on a near-hourly basis, you’d be forgiven for ignoring what your future self may want to wear once the sun puts its hat on. You might struggle to see it now, but the weather will turn – eventually. Once it does, there is, of course, one brand that will be vying for your attention.
Originally a dress-centric brand, Ghost, a summertime perennial, has elbowed its way to the fashion fore with its latest offering for the upcoming season. To celebrate 40 years of the brand, it has released an archive collection that pays homage to its origins. Comprising 21 pieces, the line is brimming with the bias-cut slip dresses and skirts that the brand has become revered for in its covetable cult satin. To appeal to those of us who are still stationed firmly in our lockdown pyjamas, there are also silky two-pieces and trousers, all imbued with Ghost’s form-fitting DNA.
The Ghost Archive collection will introduce extending sizing, and later this year, all Ghost styles will be available from a UK size 8 to a UK size 20, in a first for the brand.
“We are delighted to introduce Ghost Archive – a collection that let us dive into the archive and curate an edit of the most loved styles, reworked for today’s hard-working wardrobe,” says creative director Sameera Azeem. “Reflective of the brand’s rich history, the signature satin dresses and separates come in a spectrum of colours that really reflect the heart of the Ghost brand.”
Ghost was founded in 1984 by designer Tanya Sarne and has experienced a renaissance in recent years, in part due to a string of celebrity endorsements including Carrie Symonds and Holly Willoughby.
The Ghost Archive collection launches today both online and in store. Prices range from £49 to £195.
Images: Ghost