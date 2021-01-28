You may also like The knitted hoodie is the hard-working item that’ll keep you seriously cosy

While it might feel like a satin dress and a floral blouse is off the sartorial cards at the moment, Ghost’s newly launched sleepwear collection has still got you covered. Continuing in the brand’s strong foundations of pleasing prints and classic colours, Ghost’s latest offering blurs the lines between sleepwear and ready-to-wear. Given that we are very much living in that kind of comfort zone right now, those are the lines we definitely want blurred.

Jessie Bush styles Ghost's sleepwear collection.

Long languid loungewear pants, sumptuous silk slip skirts and floral printed sleep dresses are just some of the pieces that you could easily wear beyond the comfort of your bed, and when it is time to settle in for some much needed rest, Ghost’s silk two pieces will bring a decided sense of fashion to the occasion.

Ghost's signature prints will make an impression on bedtime.

We’ve rounded up our favourite pieces from the collection to ensure the best night’s sleep.