When it comes to a classic slip dress, there are very few brands that do it quite as well as Ghost. The cult contemporary label that focusses on creating beautiful but easy-to-wear dresses and separates has attracted an extensive list of famous fans including Kate Middleton and Holly Willoughby.
While industry insiders Brittany Bathgate, Monikh Dale and Katherine Ormerod consistently serve us cool-girl style in Ghost’s more fashion-forward piece. Think big-collared blouses with high-waist jeans, slinky slip dresses paired with oversized cardigans and floor-sweeping silk skirts with chunky knits.
While it might feel like a satin dress and a floral blouse is off the sartorial cards at the moment, Ghost’s newly launched sleepwear collection has still got you covered.
Continuing in the brand’s strong foundations of pleasing prints and classic colours, Ghost’s latest offering blurs the lines between sleepwear and ready-to-wear. Given that we are very much living in that kind of comfort zone right now, those are the lines we definitely want blurred.
Long languid loungewear pants, sumptuous silk slip skirts and floral printed sleep dresses are just some of the pieces that you could easily wear beyond the comfort of your bed, and when it is time to settle in for some much needed rest, Ghost’s silk two pieces will bring a decided sense of fashion to the occasion.
We’ve rounded up our favourite pieces from the collection to ensure the best night’s sleep.
Ghost sleepwear
We love this floral nightdress for its sweet simplicity. We can’t wait to wear this in the summer with a throw on denim jacket and white trainers.
Slip into something a bit fancier with this luxury short set from Ghost. Make this a versatile piece by teaming the short-sleeve shirt with light wash denim and layers of gold necklaces.
More loungewear than sleepwear, we’ll be wearing Ghost’s icy blue skirt with our cosiest jumper.
A truly decadent but essential way to the end the day. Give yourself over to the luxury of Ghost’s classic pyjama set.
