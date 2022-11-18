Stocking fillers
Fashion

25 Christmas present ideas for the kids in your life

From stocking fillers to make everyone happy to useful, keep-forever gifts, this is the ultimate kids gift guide.

It never gets gets boring buying for little people and these inspiring gifts hit the perfect note - educational, keep-forever wooden toys, useful items that parents will use everyday, beautiful clothing from eco-conscious independent labels and perfect stocking fillers. The magic of Christmas is not exclusively reserved for little ones, but their excitement is unparalleled when compared to grown-ups and that makes gift buying – and giving – just so much fun.

Here’s our edit of 25 failsafe items that will serve the little ones in your life endlessly.

The high street has its best childrenswear offering to date, from from sustainably conscious Scandi brands such as Arket and Lindex to Marks and Spencer and John Lewis’ affordable children’s collections, there’s never been more choice or more exciting and playful pieces to buy for the children in your life. 

Fashion insiders’ favourite contemporary department store Browns Fashion just launched a kidswear offering which includes quirky clothing from sustainable, independent, and female-owned brands including Mini Rodini, Binibamba and Bobo Choses.

And if you’re looking for stocking fillers, nursery decor or a super useful gift that will last forever for a close friend or family member – or even a gift for yourself – we’ve rounded up the best of what’s available for newborns, babies and toddlers this festive season from specialist brands including Frida, Happiest Baby, Cybex and more. 

  • M&S Sage Green Ribbed Knit Hat

    M&S hat £6.50
    M&S hat

    A chic addition to any kids wardrobe, these contemporary, ribbed beanie hats from M&S are a winter wardrobe staple and failsafe gift.

    Shop M&S beanie hat, £6.50

  • Next Velvet Shoes

    Next velvet shoes
    Next velvet shoes

    The prettiest of festive footwear these sweet velvet Mary-Janes will make the perfect finishing touch to a Christmas outfit.

    Shop Next velvet Mary Janes, £11

  • Mini Rodini Strawberries Lace Socks

    Strawberry detail socks, mini rodini
    Mini Rodini strawberries lace socks

    Mini Rodini products are not just whimsical and charming, they are climate conscious too, using recycled & sustainable materials. A gift that does good.

    Shop Mini Rodini strawberries socks, £10

  • F&F Camel Knit Set

    F&F camel knit set
    F&F camel knit set

    Matching sets make ideal stocking fillers for friends with new babies. Suitable for boys and girls, you can’t go wrong with a stylish shade like camel, and this knitted set will make a super-cosy Christmas gift.

    Shop F&F Camel knit set, £12

  • GAP Striped Pyjamas

    GAP pyjamas
    GAP pyjamas

    These organic cotton pyjamas from GAP nod to the festive season in a chic and subtle way, perfect for Christmas morning and beyond.

    Shop GAP stripe pyjamas, £15

  • Whistles Checked Riley Frill Top

    Whistles frill blouse
    Whistles frill blouse

    Whistles’ kidswear is a considered collection of playful basics and mini versions of adults’ hero styles. This oversized collar blouse is a lovely piece that can be worn everyday or for special occasions and that you can keep for generations.

    Shop Whistles Riley frill top, £36

  • John Lewis ANYDAY puffer

    John Lewis ANYDAY puffer
    John Lewis ANYDAY puffer

    John Lewis’ stylish ANYDAY range of kids clothes makes for perfect presents thanks to it’s premium quality and playful designs. This teal puffer is a firm winter favourite.

    Shop John Lewis puffer coat, £15

  • Mini Rodini Beanie Hat

    Mini Rodini beanie hat
    Mini Rodini beanie hat

    Mini Rodini’s knitted beanies are, like much of the brands’ collections, made from GOTS certified fabrics, something that involves rigid controls throughout the entire manufacturing process, including chemical use and working conditions. 

    Shop Mini Rodini striped beanie, £30

  • BINIBAMBA snuggle teddy vest

    BINIBAMBA vest brownsfashion.com
    BINIBAMBA vest

    This snuggly vest is handcrafted from pure wool with a natural wooden toggle fastening, it’s naturally hypoallergenic, antibacterial and super strokeable - plus it’s from an independent female-owned brand.

    Shop BINIBAMBA vest at Brownsfashion.com, £45

  • Uniqlo Wind-Proof Fleece Jacket

    Uniqlo wind-proof fleece jacket
    Uniqlo wind-proof fleece jacket

    We love Uniqlo’s kidswear for all of the same reason’s we love the brand’s understated womens and mens pieces; they are chic, durable, practical and long-lasting.

    Shop Uniqlo kids fleece jacket, £29.90

  • Frida Baby Sleep Frida Lavender Bath Bombs

    Sleep Frida Bath Bombs
    Frida baby bath bombs

    A playful addition to bath time this Christmas, these Frida Baby bath bombs smell insanely good and assist with the all important wind-down at bedtime - you can’t go wrong.

    Shop Sleep Frida Lavender bath bombs, £8.99

  • Lovevery The Inspector Play Kit

    Lovevery The Inspector Play Kit
    Lovevery The Inspector Play Kit

    Pioneering luxury global parenting brand Lovevery make 18 age-specific play kits which combine science and child development and are made with sustainably harvested wood, organic cotton and non-toxic paint.

    Shop Lovevery play kits, from £80

  • George at Asda Tutu skirt

    George at Asda Tutu
    George at Asda Tutu

    Tutu skirts are absolute catnip for 2 to 6 year olds, make a little ones day this Christmas with this magical style from George at Asda.

    Shop George tutu skirt, £9

  • River Island Colour Block Rain Mac

    River Island kids jacket
    River Island kids jacket

    This colour block rain mac from River Island is a practical gift that kids can wear year-round.

    Shop River Island mac, £32

  • IKKS Star Lurex Knit Sweater

    IKKS knit
    IKKS jumper

    An understated nod to the festive period, this ecru knit would be perfect year-round for parties.

    Shop IKKS knit, £49

  • Sorrel Nylon Boots

    Sorrel boots
    Sorrel boots

    Sorrel’s waterproof boots are the ultimate extreme winter footwear for little ones; perfect for the UK but also snowy destinations.

    Shop Sorrel boots, £72

  • Debenhams Floral Top

    Debenhams floral top
    Debenhams floral top

    This timeless retro-inspired top will look great season after season. 

    Shop Debenhams floral top, £7

  • Bobo Choses Leggings

    Bobo Choses leggings
    Bobo Choses leggings

    Bright and playful but also sustainable and organic, Bobo Choses is a brand that kids and adults love equally.

    Shop Bobo Choses leggings at Brownsfashion.com, £25

  • Cybex platinum footmuff

    Cybex footmuff
    Cybex footmuff

    One of the leading brands in the children’s market Cybex offer some of the best prams, car seats and bouncers around. This footmuff is a lovely gift for a close friend or family member this winter; the perfect accessory to keep a little one warm and cosy when the temperature drops.

    Shop Cybex platinum footmuff, £134.95

  • Kabode Alphabet Quilt

    Kabode Alphabet Quilt
    Kabode Alphabet Quilt

    A beautiful wall-hanging that doubles as a cot bed quilt, this 100% certified organic cotton quilt encourages children to learn, and provides lots of visual entertainment for babies.

    Shop Kabode Alphabet Quilt, £69.95

Opening image: Mini Rodini

Product images: courtesy of brands