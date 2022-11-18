25 Christmas present ideas for the kids in your life
From stocking fillers to make everyone happy to useful, keep-forever gifts, this is the ultimate kids gift guide.
It never gets gets boring buying for little people and these inspiring gifts hit the perfect note - educational, keep-forever wooden toys, useful items that parents will use everyday, beautiful clothing from eco-conscious independent labels and perfect stocking fillers. The magic of Christmas is not exclusively reserved for little ones, but their excitement is unparalleled when compared to grown-ups and that makes gift buying – and giving – just so much fun.
Here’s our edit of 25 failsafe items that will serve the little ones in your life endlessly.
The high street has its best childrenswear offering to date, from from sustainably conscious Scandi brands such as Arket and Lindex to Marks and Spencer and John Lewis’ affordable children’s collections, there’s never been more choice or more exciting and playful pieces to buy for the children in your life.
Fashion insiders’ favourite contemporary department store Browns Fashion just launched a kidswear offering which includes quirky clothing from sustainable, independent, and female-owned brands including Mini Rodini, Binibamba and Bobo Choses.
And if you’re looking for stocking fillers, nursery decor or a super useful gift that will last forever for a close friend or family member – or even a gift for yourself – we’ve rounded up the best of what’s available for newborns, babies and toddlers this festive season from specialist brands including Frida, Happiest Baby, Cybex and more.
M&S Sage Green Ribbed Knit Hat
A chic addition to any kids wardrobe, these contemporary, ribbed beanie hats from M&S are a winter wardrobe staple and failsafe gift.
Next Velvet Shoes
The prettiest of festive footwear these sweet velvet Mary-Janes will make the perfect finishing touch to a Christmas outfit.
Mini Rodini Strawberries Lace Socks
Mini Rodini products are not just whimsical and charming, they are climate conscious too, using recycled & sustainable materials. A gift that does good.
F&F Camel Knit Set
Matching sets make ideal stocking fillers for friends with new babies. Suitable for boys and girls, you can’t go wrong with a stylish shade like camel, and this knitted set will make a super-cosy Christmas gift.
GAP Striped Pyjamas
These organic cotton pyjamas from GAP nod to the festive season in a chic and subtle way, perfect for Christmas morning and beyond.
Whistles Checked Riley Frill Top
Whistles’ kidswear is a considered collection of playful basics and mini versions of adults’ hero styles. This oversized collar blouse is a lovely piece that can be worn everyday or for special occasions and that you can keep for generations.
John Lewis ANYDAY puffer
John Lewis’ stylish ANYDAY range of kids clothes makes for perfect presents thanks to it’s premium quality and playful designs. This teal puffer is a firm winter favourite.
Mini Rodini Beanie Hat
Mini Rodini’s knitted beanies are, like much of the brands’ collections, made from GOTS certified fabrics, something that involves rigid controls throughout the entire manufacturing process, including chemical use and working conditions.
BINIBAMBA snuggle teddy vest
This snuggly vest is handcrafted from pure wool with a natural wooden toggle fastening, it’s naturally hypoallergenic, antibacterial and super strokeable - plus it’s from an independent female-owned brand.
Uniqlo Wind-Proof Fleece Jacket
We love Uniqlo’s kidswear for all of the same reason’s we love the brand’s understated womens and mens pieces; they are chic, durable, practical and long-lasting.
Frida Baby Sleep Frida Lavender Bath Bombs
A playful addition to bath time this Christmas, these Frida Baby bath bombs smell insanely good and assist with the all important wind-down at bedtime - you can’t go wrong.
Cath Kidston Mermaid Pyjamas
These cotton pyjamas, featuring a hand-painted Mermaids print, inspired by vintage books, are both beautiful and useful.
SNOObie White Noise Machine and Sleep Trainer
Give the gift of sleep to a tired parent this Christmas. Created by world-renowned pediatrician Dr. Harvey Karp, SNOObie is a white noise machine, nightlight and sleep trainer.
Joules Paddington Socks
Joules does the most brilliant collaborations, perfect for gifting; from The Gruffalo to Paddington.
Tu at Sainsbury's Borg Jacket
An elevated winter jacket that is good quality and better value.
Boden Flower Embroidered Cardigan
This timeless and versatile cream cardigan is the perfect piece to pass down to the next generation.
Lovevery The Inspector Play Kit
Pioneering luxury global parenting brand Lovevery make 18 age-specific play kits which combine science and child development and are made with sustainably harvested wood, organic cotton and non-toxic paint.
George at Asda Tutu skirt
Tutu skirts are absolute catnip for 2 to 6 year olds, make a little ones day this Christmas with this magical style from George at Asda.
River Island Colour Block Rain Mac
This colour block rain mac from River Island is a practical gift that kids can wear year-round.
IKKS Star Lurex Knit Sweater
An understated nod to the festive period, this ecru knit would be perfect year-round for parties.
Sorrel Nylon Boots
Sorrel’s waterproof boots are the ultimate extreme winter footwear for little ones; perfect for the UK but also snowy destinations.
Debenhams Floral Top
This timeless retro-inspired top will look great season after season.
Bobo Choses Leggings
Bright and playful but also sustainable and organic, Bobo Choses is a brand that kids and adults love equally.
Cybex platinum footmuff
One of the leading brands in the children’s market Cybex offer some of the best prams, car seats and bouncers around. This footmuff is a lovely gift for a close friend or family member this winter; the perfect accessory to keep a little one warm and cosy when the temperature drops.
Kabode Alphabet Quilt
A beautiful wall-hanging that doubles as a cot bed quilt, this 100% certified organic cotton quilt encourages children to learn, and provides lots of visual entertainment for babies.
Opening image: Mini Rodini
Product images: courtesy of brands