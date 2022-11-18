The high street has its best childrenswear offering to date, from from sustainably conscious Scandi brands such as Arket and Lindex to Marks and Spencer and John Lewis’ affordable children’s collections, there’s never been more choice or more exciting and playful pieces to buy for the children in your life.

Fashion insiders’ favourite contemporary department store Browns Fashion just launched a kidswear offering which includes quirky clothing from sustainable, independent, and female-owned brands including Mini Rodini, Binibamba and Bobo Choses.

And if you’re looking for stocking fillers, nursery decor or a super useful gift that will last forever for a close friend or family member – or even a gift for yourself – we’ve rounded up the best of what’s available for newborns, babies and toddlers this festive season from specialist brands including Frida, Happiest Baby, Cybex and more.