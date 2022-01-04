Looking for a way to treat yourself this long and dreary January? We’ve put together the best buys from independent brands that’ll hit the spot.
While a new year brings promise and perhaps reserved optimism (thanks Omicron), we can’t help but feel slightly off-kilter. Why, you ask? It’s a not-so-new phenomenon known as the January blues; a time where our grey skies seem even bleaker and we’re suspended in a post-Christmas lull.
So, what better way to amp up our collective moods and brighten our lacklustre days than with a little gift to ourselves. Even better, support small, independent brands while you’re at it. Luckily, we’ve got the very thing to satiate your pick-me-up needs.
Here at Stylist, we aim to make shopping independent easy through our online marketplace, The Drop. Home to over 500 fantastic brands, there’s something for everyone across fashion, beauty, interiors, accessories and everything in between. Factor in discounts exclusive to The Drop and there’s even more reason to take a browse.
Not sure where to start? We’ve curated a selection of our favourite offerings under £25 that are sure to impress. Simply scroll down to make your January a little brighter…
Eclat Skin London Vitamin C and Collagen Elixir SerumOne of The Drop by Stylist’s favourite beauty brands is Eclat Skin. Creating effective, beautiful-to-use products, their Vitamin C + Collagen Elixir Serum is a wonder find that evens skin tone and leaves you with a soft, dewy glow.
With a special price of £14.99 (down from £75), the serum is weightless and easy to apply with a combination of vitamin C and collagen to brighten and balance while smoothing skin’s texture to minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Enriched with glycerin, panthenol, squalane, shea butter, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, it’ll leave you feeling nourished, rejuvenated and ready for a new year.
Shop Eclat Skin London Vitamin C and Collagen Elixir Serum at The Drop, £14.99
Tayla Tayla velvet bow barrette with monogram
You know those mornings when there’s no time for a full hair refresh, yet everything looks a little… off? Exclusive to The Drop, Tayla Tayla’s clip-in velvet bows are our midweek morning weapon of choice. Available in three autumnal colours – grey, dusty pink and rust – they’ll elevate I-really-did-wake-up-like-this hair.
“Prim, proper, ladylike hair accessories are having a moment, so these velvet bows are bang on trend,” says Stylist’s beauty director Shannon Peter. “Pop in a low-slung, loose pony or tie into undone hair to keep the look from becoming too polished.”
Shop Tayla Tayla velvet bow barrette with monogram at The Drop, £16
Esa Evans Keep Going adjustable ring
Do saccharine inspirational quotes make you shudder? Inject some straight-talking edge into your motivational moments with this deceptively delicate ring, available with 12% off on The Drop.
With an adjustable fit to eliminate the need for guesstimated ring sizes, Esa Evans’ stainless steel Keep Going ring is, on the surface, a lovely reminder to power through hard days. When you’re in need of a firmer push, take it off to reveal its hidden amped-up message.
Anouska Georgia London baguette stone huggie earrings
Whether you’re adding to a curated ear of barely-there studs or slotting into a solo piercing, Anouska Georgia London’s baguette stone huggies are ideal for those days when you’re in the mood for something a bit extra, but not quite Bridgerton-level opulence. And at this price, you can buy a pair for all your friends, too.
Made with gold-plated metal, choose between four colours of baguette-style stones set into a dangling drop charm. Plus, if old-school earring fastenings have left you dreading the fiddly battle to put them on, the user-friendly design features a simple click-together join that won’t leave you rage-quitting halfway through.
Shop Anouska Georgia London baguette stone huggie earrings at The Drop, £14
Steepletone LED text light bulbs and desk lamp
When your friends are as obsessed with interiors as you are, it can be tricky to find a statement piece that they haven’t already stashed away in their Instagram ‘saved items’ folder.
Relax, because we’ve done the hard work for you. Steepletone’s Bright Ideas range features LED neon bulbs with words like ‘love’ and ‘dream’ glowing from inside are just what a new year interiors refresh looks like.
Shop Steepletone LED text light bulbs and desk lamp at The Drop, £23.99
Fawn & Thistle Grr Power daily planner and notebook set
Fawn & Thistle’s special bundle price for The Drop by Stylist means now’s the time to upgrade your stationery. The Grr Power wildcat planner and notebook has been designed by the team to be a useful daily planner – something practical but also fun. Bound in a bright tiger patterned cover, the undated planners have 80 pages of pure unadulterated organisation.
Every page has sections for date and day, a to-do list, the next day’s to-do list, emails, notes, a daily timetable, your daily reward, water tracker and, most importantly as it’ll boost creativity, a doodle square. Feel organised and uplifted for the rest of the year.
Shop Fawn & Thistle Grr Power daily planner and notebook set at The Drop, £18.50
Sleep Goddess Slumber beauty sleep shower mist
For aeons, essential oils have been used in steam rooms and saunas for stress relief, relaxation and recovery. Additionally, some people don’t have a bath tub, prefer showers or are simply unable to have a bath and they too can really benefit from aromatherapy for relaxation and sleep.
The soothing scent of eucalyptus, peppermint and menthol has been used for centuries to help individuals reduce stress and are also great for relieving nasal congestion. A morning hot shower with the sharp aromas of mint and eucalyptus vapours, can provide relief from nasal congestion and seasonal allergies such as hayfever.
Shop Sleep Goddess Slumber beauty sleep shower mist at The Drop, £13.99
Black & Beech Liberté, Egalité, Sororité Feminist T-Shirt
If there’s one thing we like more than a slogan T-shirt, it’s a French slogan T-shirt – and Black & Beech’s ‘Liberté Egalité Sororité’ version is one of The Drop’s most popular items.
Available in three colours, we love the feminist flipping of one of France’s most iconic philosophies, which can be traced back to the Mouvement de la Libération des Femmes in 1970s Paris.
Shop Black & Beech Liberté, Egalité, Sororité Feminist T-Shirt at The Drop, £25
Jasmine Alice Home black and white murex shell candle
When it’s dark and cold outside, the cosy flickering light of a candle is always welcome – especially when said candle transports you straight to a more tropical climate. Native to Mexico’s Gulf of California, this murex seashell candle from Jasmine Alice Home makes a great visual statement with its milky white coating and rich, burnt brown splodges.
With hand-poured, eco-friendly soy wax infused with refreshing bergamot oil, it’s the ideal way to incorporate an oceanic, holiday home feel to your interior decor. Display atop your favourite coffee table books, arrange on your bookshelves or invest in a cluster to create a shell-themed table centrepiece that will have all your guests dreaming of Mexican beaches…
Shop Jasmine Alice Home black and white murex shell candle at The Drop, £14.99
Images: courtesy of brands