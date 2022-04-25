There’s no time better than your birthday to lean into the season’s newest, freshest and most outre trends. A recent case in point is model supremo Gigi Hadid, celebrating her 27th birthday in New York City this weekend clad in an angelic all-white lace three-piece courtesy of Australian designer Dion Lee.

Other fans of Lee’s form-fitting ethereal work are Regina King, Selena Gomez, Kourtney Kardashian and, of course, Bella Hadid (because what use is a sister if you can’t raid their wardrobes?). The designer’s sheer jersey corset – unsurprisingly, also white – is a true fashion favourite.