Gigi Hadid fashion: model wears Dion Lee for 27th birthday
Fashion

Gigi Hadid just wore summer’s biggest barely-there trend to celebrate her 27th birthday

The eldest Hadid sibling channelled the naked dressing trend to celebrate her 27th birthday in New York this weekend. 

There’s no time better than your birthday to lean into the season’s newest, freshest and most outre trends. A recent case in point is model supremo Gigi Hadid, celebrating her 27th birthday in New York City this weekend clad in an angelic all-white lace three-piece courtesy of Australian designer Dion Lee.

Other fans of Lee’s form-fitting ethereal work are Regina King, Selena Gomez, Kourtney Kardashian and, of course, Bella Hadid (because what use is a sister if you can’t raid their wardrobes?). The designer’s sheer jersey corset – unsurprisingly, also white – is a true fashion favourite.

Gigi Hadid fashion: model wears Dion Lee for 27th birthday
Gigi Hadid wore Dion Lee for her 27th birthday in New York this weekend.

Across the board at the spring/summer 2022 shows, designers threw their weight behind tonal dressing, with many paving the way too for all-black or all-white ensembles. At Net-a-Porter’s seasonal style debrief, the e-tailer’s fashion director Kay Baron made it clear: “If you’re nervous about colour, wearing head-to-toe in the same colour ironically makes it easier.”

You may also like

Your bumper guide to the spring/summer 2022 trends you’ll *actually* want to wear next year

Gigi Hadid fashion: model wears Dion Lee for 27th birthday
Simone Rocha similarly embraced all-white in its spring/summer 2022 collection.

Whether you opt for head-to-toe azure blue – a big predicted shade for this year – or go all-in à la Gigi for the angelic innocence of all-white, there’s a tonal outfit for everybody.

Sign up for our monthly deep dive into the world of luxury fashion.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of Getty