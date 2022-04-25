Gigi Hadid just wore summer’s biggest barely-there trend to celebrate her 27th birthday
The eldest Hadid sibling channelled the naked dressing trend to celebrate her 27th birthday in New York this weekend.
There’s no time better than your birthday to lean into the season’s newest, freshest and most outre trends. A recent case in point is model supremo Gigi Hadid, celebrating her 27th birthday in New York City this weekend clad in an angelic all-white lace three-piece courtesy of Australian designer Dion Lee.
Other fans of Lee’s form-fitting ethereal work are Regina King, Selena Gomez, Kourtney Kardashian and, of course, Bella Hadid (because what use is a sister if you can’t raid their wardrobes?). The designer’s sheer jersey corset – unsurprisingly, also white – is a true fashion favourite.
Across the board at the spring/summer 2022 shows, designers threw their weight behind tonal dressing, with many paving the way too for all-black or all-white ensembles. At Net-a-Porter’s seasonal style debrief, the e-tailer’s fashion director Kay Baron made it clear: “If you’re nervous about colour, wearing head-to-toe in the same colour ironically makes it easier.”
Whether you opt for head-to-toe azure blue – a big predicted shade for this year – or go all-in à la Gigi for the angelic innocence of all-white, there’s a tonal outfit for everybody.
Images: courtesy of Getty