Aiello founded Frankies Bikinis in 2012, while still at school in Malibu, after her mother encouraged her to have her swimsuits custom-made to ensure the right fit. “I’ve always been very picky about my bikinis, so I was going to Hawaii to get them custom-made, and my mom suggested I get a few for my friends while I was there,” she has said of the brand’s inception. “I’d give all of my friends bikinis, then they’d go home and post them on Instagram and that’s when Frankies Bikinis started.”

The Gigi x Frankies Bikinis capsule collection will be released in two drops, the first being 11 May and the second on 2 June, with prices starting from £49 and sizes ranging from XS to XXL.