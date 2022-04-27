Gigi Hadid has turned her hand to swimwear design in a new cottagecore collab with Frankies Bikinis
Gigi Hadid has designed her first swimwear collection with LA-based Frankies Bikinis – and it’s brimming with cottagecore Americana realness.
Not content with just being the supermodel supremo that she is, Gigi Hadid has turned her hand to designing swimwear in her first collaboration with Frankies Bikinis.
The Los Angeles-based brand was founded by a longtime friend of Hadid’s, Francesca Aiello, and has tapped up Hadid to design a capsule collection in honour of its tenth anniversary.
Brimming with nostalgia and the Americana cottagecore aesthetic for which Gigi is known, the collection is inspired by the model’s life on her farm in Pennsylvania.
It’s unsurprising that Hadid has joined forces with the brand; last summer, the model and her daughter Khai were spotted twinning in Frankies Bikinis swimsuits, which promptly sold out.
Aiello founded Frankies Bikinis in 2012, while still at school in Malibu, after her mother encouraged her to have her swimsuits custom-made to ensure the right fit. “I’ve always been very picky about my bikinis, so I was going to Hawaii to get them custom-made, and my mom suggested I get a few for my friends while I was there,” she has said of the brand’s inception. “I’d give all of my friends bikinis, then they’d go home and post them on Instagram and that’s when Frankies Bikinis started.”
The Gigi x Frankies Bikinis capsule collection will be released in two drops, the first being 11 May and the second on 2 June, with prices starting from £49 and sizes ranging from XS to XXL.
Images: courtesy of Alana O’Herlihy