In snapshots shared to her Instagram stories, Hadid teased a lavender-hued cashmere-looking vest top and a series of comfortable slouchy hooded two-pieces, which are everything our transitional wardrobes are crying out for.

This isn’t the first time Hadid has flexed her creative muscle in working behind the camera. In June 2019, the Next in Fashion co-host launched a new Instagram account – Gisposable – showcasing all the pictures she’s taken herself on a disposable camera, while earlier this summer, Hadid joined forces with childhood friend Francesca Aiello, founder of Frankies Bikinis, on a line of whimsical Little House On The Prairie-style bikinis, cover-ups and separates.

Frankies Bikinis noted at the time of the collection’s launch that it is “rooted in friendship and inspired by Gigi’s care-free days at her family’s dreamy countryside home, full of sentiment and nostalgia”. Given the collaboration’s extensive sizing offering too, here’s hoping that Guest in Residence will similarly have options available to suit all bodies.

Stay tuned for more updates about Guest in Residence when we know more.