Gigi Hadid is launching her own knitwear line, Guest in Residence – this is everything we know so far
Gigi Hadid has announced that she’s been working on her knitwear label’s debut.
It clearly wasn’t enough for Gigi Hadid to take a bow as a guest designer at Frankies Bikinis earlier this year (needless to say, the milkmaid-inspired summer drops struggled to stay in stock upon launch).
The multi-hyphenate has indeed turned her creative attentions to her own knitwear label, Guest in Residence, which she teased on Instagram late last week.
While Hadid has shared little more than just a teaser of what to expect from Guest in Residence, a quick glance at the Instagram account – which already boasts just shy of 14,000 followers – and it’s clear that the label will focus on knitwear.
Her famous friends were quick off the mark to congratulate Hadid and show their excitement for the future of the line. “So excited about this,” Hailey Bieber commented, while Laura Brown dubbed Hadid “The Mayor of Snuggletown”.
In snapshots shared to her Instagram stories, Hadid teased a lavender-hued cashmere-looking vest top and a series of comfortable slouchy hooded two-pieces, which are everything our transitional wardrobes are crying out for.
This isn’t the first time Hadid has flexed her creative muscle in working behind the camera. In June 2019, the Next in Fashion co-host launched a new Instagram account – Gisposable – showcasing all the pictures she’s taken herself on a disposable camera, while earlier this summer, Hadid joined forces with childhood friend Francesca Aiello, founder of Frankies Bikinis, on a line of whimsical Little House On The Prairie-style bikinis, cover-ups and separates.
Frankies Bikinis noted at the time of the collection’s launch that it is “rooted in friendship and inspired by Gigi’s care-free days at her family’s dreamy countryside home, full of sentiment and nostalgia”. Given the collaboration’s extensive sizing offering too, here’s hoping that Guest in Residence will similarly have options available to suit all bodies.
Stay tuned for more updates about Guest in Residence when we know more.
Images: Getty, Frankies Bikinis