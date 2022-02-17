Mark my words: this affordable Gigi Hadid-approved Mango coat is about to be *everywhere*
With endorsements from Sienna Miller and Alexa Chung, this affordable Mango coat is about to seriously blow up.
In the pantheon of coats, not all were created equal. But a certain cream-coloured, woollen Mango iteration is certainly enjoying a heady ascent to the realms of virality.
Having been spotted on the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Chung and Sienna Miller – to name just a few – the winter coat is vying for attention on the bodies of the most fashionable people, and rightfully so.
Woollen coats are hard to get right, often fitting poorly and leaving our collective bank balance squirming after snapping them up. But Mango’s Gigi-approved cream double-breasted coat is a return to form; proof that the best outerwear really can be found on the high street.
This isn’t the first time that high street stalwart Mango has been spotted on a clutch of the fashion glitterati. Last year, a Gigi Hadid-approved chequered coat from the retailer amassed a waiting list just shy of 2,000, while a crochet top from the Spanish brand she wore later in the summer swiftly sold out following her endorsement.
In short, Mango is the great British high street’s worst-kept secret, and our wardrobes are all the better for it.
Images: courtesy of Goff Photos and Getty Images.