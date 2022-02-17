In the pantheon of coats, not all were created equal. But a certain cream-coloured, woollen Mango iteration is certainly enjoying a heady ascent to the realms of virality.

Having been spotted on the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Chung and Sienna Miller – to name just a few – the winter coat is vying for attention on the bodies of the most fashionable people, and rightfully so.