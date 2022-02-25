You may have missed the moment Gigi Hadid stole the show at Moschino’s Milan Fashion Week show
Jeremy Scott turned models into performance artists at Moschino’s autumn/winter 2022 Milan Fashion Week show, and Gigi Hadid was the breakout star.
Never one to shy away from a style statement, Jeremy Scott really upped the ante at Moschino’s autumn/winter 2022 show yesterday by dressing models as furniture (yes, you read that right).
Inspired by the opulence of olde worlde furniture – see grandfather clocks, picture frames and Persian rugs – the collection saw models walk the runway and perform a slight charade at the end of the catwalk for photographers.
The best came from model of the millennium Gigi Hadid who, despite being dressed in gold brocade and tulle, used her moment at Moschino to really lean into the “dress as the furniture you want” memo.
According to the brand’s show notes, creative director Scott was “tour[ing] the concept of [the] well-appointed home – and what its finery both signifies and suggests, with a weft of the surreal.”
This isn’t the first time the label has gone all-out Beauty And The Beast with bringing furniture to life. In the early 90s, the label’s founder Franco Moschino crafted brooches in the shape of forks and accessorised dresses with handles in the shape of taps.
Moschino was founded in 1983 and has become revered for its fun and fantastical approach to fashion. Two previous collections have been McDonald’s and Barbie inspired, while others have riffed on confectionary packaging.
Images: courtesy of Getty