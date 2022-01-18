All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Relegate any assumptions that gingham is merely a summer perennial; it works just as well for winter too.
You’d be forgiven for assuming that gingham is just for summer, but – spoiler alert – it’s not. It’s a pattern that, in actual fact, can be worn year around.
For while floaty frocks adorned with gingham are absolutely a summertime perennial, the kitschy pattern also works equally well when applied to all manner of winter warmers, including coats, jackets, shirts and cardigans.
The way to embrace it? Take your cues from London label Shrimps and layer kitsch-on-kitsch with double gingham (the brand’s gingham trousers are crying out to be worn with its matching shirt counterpart), or keep it cool and neutral with your favourite true blue jeans and a gingham separate.
The sartorial silver lining is that, despite what you may have been led to believe, there’s very little that gingham doesn’t work with. So, if you feel trapped in a style rut, then it may well be just the pattern to lift you out of it.
Kitri Ophelia gingham shirt
Kitri is a go-to brand for all year round, but its Ophelia gingham blouse is proof that the pattern works just as well for the colder months as it does for summer.
Ganni seersucker maxi dress
What Ganni doesn’t know about dresses isn’t worth knowing. This gingham-covered zesty lime green maxi is the perfect way to make the pattern work for the colder months.
Warehouse gingham ruffle neck mini dress
For anybody who was quick to embrace the knee-high stomper boot trend that percolated fashion circles last year, you’ll be pleased to know that this gingham mini dress is the ultimate accoutrement to the chunky shoes.
H&M brushed twill shacket
A shacket is the perfect in-between seasonal staple; when it’s chilly and Baltic, layer yours up and when the sun puts her hat on (finally), simply throw over a T-shirt as a style statement.
Seventy + Mochi Victoria blouse
Perfect for wearing with jeans, trousers, your favourite skirts, under dresses or, indeed, thrown on under dungarees. The trick is to wear with winter brights to lift the shirt’s gingham.
Ilk & Ernie Esther midi dress
A gingham dress needn’t be reserved solely for summer; this Ilk & Ernie number just needs to be worn with a navy or black turtleneck and your favourite stomper boots and it’s ready to go.
Simply Be winter gingham peplum top
For the days when nothing aside from jeans-and-a-nice-top will do, this winter gingham peplum top promises to lend a helping hand, which will take the stress out of getting dressed.
Perfect Moment gingham wool-blend jacket
Perfect Moment might be a brand dedicated to hardcore winter outdoor pursuits, but its belted gingham puffer jacket is a surefire win whether strolling to the shop or thrown over the top of a slip dress to keep warm.
Asos Curve gingham maxi shirt dress
This floor-sweeping gingham maxi dress is not only picture perfect, but it’s also crying out to be worn with your favourite box-fresh trainers for an easy breezy wintertime look.
Shrimps Valentina trousers
If ever you run into a drought of gingham-laden inspiration, just look to Shrimps, whose Valentina trousers are winter gingham at its best. Pair with a chunky, swaddling knit for seriously cool chilly weather vibes.
Jigsaw gingham cardigan
A cardigan is never a bad idea; ever. Whether you wear this cropped Jigsaw number over the top of your favourite slip dress for a desk-to-dusk ensemble or pair it with your favourite jeans for a pared back get-up, this is a gingham cardi that means business.
Images: courtesy of brands.