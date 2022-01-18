For while floaty frocks adorned with gingham are absolutely a summertime perennial, the kitschy pattern also works equally well when applied to all manner of winter warmers, including coats , jackets, shirts and cardigans .

You’d be forgiven for assuming that gingham is just for summer, but – spoiler alert – it’s not. It’s a pattern that, in actual fact, can be worn year around.

The way to embrace it? Take your cues from London label Shrimps and layer kitsch-on-kitsch with double gingham (the brand’s gingham trousers are crying out to be worn with its matching shirt counterpart), or keep it cool and neutral with your favourite true blue jeans and a gingham separate.

The sartorial silver lining is that, despite what you may have been led to believe, there’s very little that gingham doesn’t work with. So, if you feel trapped in a style rut, then it may well be just the pattern to lift you out of it.