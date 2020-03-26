Gingham is one of those nostalgic prints that makes you think of summers spent running in the sunshine when you were little - carefree, dressed by your parents and probably a little bit sunburnt (I’m ignoring the connotations of slightly chintzy Italian restaurants here). But for spring/summer 2020, designers have decided to update gingham and make it a grown-up offering. Michael Kors Collection, Fendi, Emilia Wickstead, Burberry and Victoria Beckham all embraced one of summer’s most recognisable prints.

As those brands suggest, tailoring was an important part of the trend. Yes, there’s still the floaty summer dresses (there’s no point spoiling a classic), but there’s also more tailored pieces - jackets, light coats, shirting - to bring a shot of print to your wardrobe. There are pieces in the traditional red, blue and black, but also a sprinkling of colour in the pink, nude and orange of some designs.

When wearing gingham, it’s important to keep the accessories minimal. Let the print do all the talking. Here’s our pick of the best gingham pieces to buy now.