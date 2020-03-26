Gingham is one of those prints that’s synonymous with summer. This season designers and the high street have updated it for the new decade.
Gingham is one of those nostalgic prints that makes you think of summers spent running in the sunshine when you were little - carefree, dressed by your parents and probably a little bit sunburnt (I’m ignoring the connotations of slightly chintzy Italian restaurants here). But for spring/summer 2020, designers have decided to update gingham and make it a grown-up offering. Michael Kors Collection, Fendi, Emilia Wickstead, Burberry and Victoria Beckham all embraced one of summer’s most recognisable prints.
As those brands suggest, tailoring was an important part of the trend. Yes, there’s still the floaty summer dresses (there’s no point spoiling a classic), but there’s also more tailored pieces - jackets, light coats, shirting - to bring a shot of print to your wardrobe. There are pieces in the traditional red, blue and black, but also a sprinkling of colour in the pink, nude and orange of some designs.
When wearing gingham, it’s important to keep the accessories minimal. Let the print do all the talking. Here’s our pick of the best gingham pieces to buy now.
& Other Stories
Either pair with a co-ordinating skirt, or wear over a sleek white summer dress.
AND/OR
Float through the summer heat in this AND/OR gingham dress. Wear with chunky sandals and layered necklaces.
Zara
Wear this fitted shirt with wide-leg white jeans and ankle-tie sandals.
Solid & Striped
While sitting working from home, plan your escape to warm seas once coronavirus has passed, and invest in this gingham swimsuit.
Belize
The perfect skirt to invest in now for the inevitable summer heatwave. Wear with a black cropped shirt and sandals.
Shop Belize Vanessa gingham skirt at matchesfashion.com, £295
Gant
Be ready for the inescapable showers that will come this summer with this lightweight trench from Gant.
Samsøe Samsøe
Either pair this shirt with a muted gingham skirt for the full look or tuck into a mid length denim skirt.
M&S Collection
Clash prints and wear this gingham skirt with a striped hoodie and trainers.
Uniqlo x JW Anderson
Snap up a bit of JW Anderson magic with these trousers from his collaboration with Uniqlo.
Shop Uniqlo x JW Anderson gingham trousers from early April, £39
All images courtesy of the brands.