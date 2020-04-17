The smell of sun tan lotion, the clink of ice cubes against a glass, the feeling of salt water against your skin – these are the sensations that capture the carefree spirit of summer. When it comes to style, nothing resonates with the spirit of a long summer’s day quite like gingham.

Whether your vibe is more Little House on the Praire or binge watching a gun toting Michelle Dockery in Godless, gingham is synonymous with frontier women. In Wild West terms at least, gingham is the fabric of choice fearless, free woman, and while we’re staying at home, that’s an attitude that we’re craving more than ever.

the fun of the alfresco aesthetic, without the hayfever and picnic rug burn, slipping on a gingham dress instantly makes us feel like it’s summer, even if we’re not venturing further than the our garden. But the true beauty of gingham lies in its timeless appeal, after all, the style is not exactly new. Ever since Dorothy donned one in the Wizard of Oz, the gingham dress have repeatedly returned during summer seasons, making it the perfect style to invest in now and wear for years to come.