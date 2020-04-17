Gingham dresses: 8 summer ready styles to fall in love

It’s official: gingham is the ultimate summer dress. From the throw-on midi to the strappy slip dress, we’ve found the 8 best checked dresses to bring the sunshine straight to your wardrobe. 

The smell of sun tan lotion, the clink of ice cubes against a glass, the feeling of salt water against your skin – these are the sensations that capture the carefree spirit of summer. When it comes to style, nothing resonates with the spirit of a long summer’s day quite like gingham.

Whether your vibe is more Little House on the Praire or binge watching a gun toting Michelle Dockery in Godless, gingham is synonymous with frontier women. In Wild West terms at least, gingham is the fabric of choice fearless, free woman, and while we’re staying at home, that’s an attitude that we’re craving more than ever.

the fun of the alfresco aesthetic, without the hayfever and picnic rug burn, slipping on a gingham dress instantly makes us feel like it’s summer, even if we’re not venturing further than the our garden. But the true beauty of gingham lies in its timeless appeal, after all, the style is not exactly new. Ever since Dorothy donned one in the Wizard of Oz, the gingham dress have repeatedly returned during summer seasons, making it the perfect style to invest in now and wear for years to come.

Feeding our insatiable appetite for the Scandi street style influencer meets Anne of Green Gables look, Copenhagen label Ganni have released a new update to its iconic gingham dresses. While sustainable California-based brand Staud have blessed us with a figure-hugging gingham design that will help you make an unforgettable entrance at any event. 

If you’re looking for a style that you can wear for all manner of occasions, from weekend to work, then the high street has you covered. We’ve found the perfect throw-on-and-go gingham midi dresses at Zara and Topshop, as well as the playful 90s style gingham slip dress that Rachel Green would approve of at H&M. Add chunky black sandals to channel laidback summer cool, or make the same dress work for evening with the addition of gold jewellery and rattan accessories. 

Ready to add the ultimate summer dress to your wardrobe? We’ve rounded up 8 of the best gingham dresses available to buy online right now. 

  • Staud

    No longer just for school summer dresses, gingham has a grown up makeover courtesy of Californian label Staud. Pastel yellow gingham might feel playful, but a fitted silhouette and v-neck front and back make this figure hugging style the perfect choice for when you want to turn heads. 

    Shop Staud V-neck gingham midi dress at Farfetch, £125

  • Ganni

    Ganni’s gingham dresses have been seen on every stylist, fashion editor and influencer we can think of, and we’re still coming back for more. This new season update on their iconic lime green gingham dress is even more covetable than the original. Wear with chunky black sandals for an extra touch of Copenhagen cool. 

    Shop Ganni seersucker check maxi dress, £215

  • H&M

    Lean into the carefree spirit of summer with this mini dress. Layer over a white t-shirt for instant Rachel Green inspired 90s style, or wear with strappy sandals and gold jewellery for a chic yet playful evening look.

    Shop H&M patterned jersey dress, £9.99

  • Mes Demoiselles

    If we’d grown up in Provence, we like to think our school summer uniform would have been something like this irresistibly chic gingham pinafore dress. Satisfying our craving for puff sleeves, this pastel blue style is one that we want to wear all summer long. Channel the French girl aesthetic by wearing with ballet pumps and an oversized cardigan draped from your shoulders. 

    Shop Mes Demoiselles gingham check cotton dress at Matches Fashion, £64

  • Zara

    Whatever the print, nothing hits the spot quite like a midi dress. This smock style is the perfect throw-on piece for those days when you want to feel pulled-together and polished, with zero effort required. This ultra versatile dress is one that you can wear take into the office when styled with an oversized blazer and ankle boots

    Shop Zara gingham check dress, £12.99

  • Solid & Striped

    Shirring details on the chest and straps give this dress all the country girl appeal we’re looking for in a summer dress. Best of all, this slip-on style can be worn for every occasion we can think of. It won’t feel too dressy to wear with flip flops and trainers while pottering around the house, but will look sensational when worn with rattan accessories and a summer tan. 

    Shop Solid & Striped gingham minidress at My Theresa, £124

