It’s official: gingham is the ultimate summer dress. From the throw-on midi to the strappy slip dress, we’ve found the 8 best checked dresses to bring the sunshine straight to your wardrobe.
The smell of sun tan lotion, the clink of ice cubes against a glass, the feeling of salt water against your skin – these are the sensations that capture the carefree spirit of summer. When it comes to style, nothing resonates with the spirit of a long summer’s day quite like gingham.
Whether your vibe is more Little House on the Praire or binge watching a gun toting Michelle Dockery in Godless, gingham is synonymous with frontier women. In Wild West terms at least, gingham is the fabric of choice fearless, free woman, and while we’re staying at home, that’s an attitude that we’re craving more than ever.
the fun of the alfresco aesthetic, without the hayfever and picnic rug burn, slipping on a gingham dress instantly makes us feel like it’s summer, even if we’re not venturing further than the our garden. But the true beauty of gingham lies in its timeless appeal, after all, the style is not exactly new. Ever since Dorothy donned one in the Wizard of Oz, the gingham dress have repeatedly returned during summer seasons, making it the perfect style to invest in now and wear for years to come.
Feeding our insatiable appetite for the Scandi street style influencer meets Anne of Green Gables look, Copenhagen label Ganni have released a new update to its iconic gingham dresses. While sustainable California-based brand Staud have blessed us with a figure-hugging gingham design that will help you make an unforgettable entrance at any event.
If you’re looking for a style that you can wear for all manner of occasions, from weekend to work, then the high street has you covered. We’ve found the perfect throw-on-and-go gingham midi dresses at Zara and Topshop, as well as the playful 90s style gingham slip dress that Rachel Green would approve of at H&M. Add chunky black sandals to channel laidback summer cool, or make the same dress work for evening with the addition of gold jewellery and rattan accessories.
Ready to add the ultimate summer dress to your wardrobe? We’ve rounded up 8 of the best gingham dresses available to buy online right now.
You may also like
11 romantic milkmaid dresses to fall in love with this spring
Staud
No longer just for school summer dresses, gingham has a grown up makeover courtesy of Californian label Staud. Pastel yellow gingham might feel playful, but a fitted silhouette and v-neck front and back make this figure hugging style the perfect choice for when you want to turn heads.
GanniGanni’s gingham dresses have been seen on every stylist, fashion editor and influencer we can think of, and we’re still coming back for more. This new season update on their iconic lime green gingham dress is even more covetable than the original. Wear with chunky black sandals for an extra touch of Copenhagen cool.
H&MLean into the carefree spirit of summer with this mini dress. Layer over a white t-shirt for instant Rachel Green inspired 90s style, or wear with strappy sandals and gold jewellery for a chic yet playful evening look.
Mes DemoisellesIf we’d grown up in Provence, we like to think our school summer uniform would have been something like this irresistibly chic gingham pinafore dress. Satisfying our craving for puff sleeves, this pastel blue style is one that we want to wear all summer long. Channel the French girl aesthetic by wearing with ballet pumps and an oversized cardigan draped from your shoulders.
Shop Mes Demoiselles gingham check cotton dress at Matches Fashion, £64
ZaraWhatever the print, nothing hits the spot quite like a midi dress. This smock style is the perfect throw-on piece for those days when you want to feel pulled-together and polished, with zero effort required. This ultra versatile dress is one that you can wear take into the office when styled with an oversized blazer and ankle boots.
Solid & StripedShirring details on the chest and straps give this dress all the country girl appeal we’re looking for in a summer dress. Best of all, this slip-on style can be worn for every occasion we can think of. It won’t feel too dressy to wear with flip flops and trainers while pottering around the house, but will look sensational when worn with rattan accessories and a summer tan.
TopshopIf gingham feels a touch too wholesome, lean into a subtle grunge glamour aesthetic with this lime green lace up design. Style with black combat boots for a look that feels very No Doubt-era Gwen Stefani. Not one for a fashion throw back? Just add chunky white trainers and hoops for a 2020 take on timeless gingham.
Uniqlo - JW AndersonJW Anderson’s collaborations for Uniqlo never disappoint, and this season they have delivered the perfect wear-everywhere gingham dress. Style with a cashmere sweater and brogues for a laidback off-duty look or add a tan trench coat and colourful tote bag to channel understated French girl cool.
Images: courtesy of brands