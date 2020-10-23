Black-owned fashion brands doing incredible things around the world

These brands are still facing problems, though, many of which are rooted in institutionalised racism and the wealth gap. But it’s time to break the cycle and proactively encourage the change we want to see – shop and support Black-owned brands, even when the trending attention is over.

Not too long ago, it was difficult to find or buy Black-owned brands because there weren’t enough platforms celebrating them and resources were limited. But Black entrepreneurs are continuously finding new authentic ways to showcase their work, sell their products online and remain relevant despite the unprecedented times.

Over the past few months, the Black Lives Matter protests have initiated serious discussions on systemic racism and the importance of supporting and investing in Black-owned brands and businesses.

In fact, recent reports on sites such as Google Trends revealed an increase in searches for Black-owned businesses between May and July 2020, with Yelp reporting a 7000% increase compared to the same period in 2019. Though the surge in support is encouraging, the last thing we want is for the opportunity to help Black brands continue to create more jobs and new opportunities, not to mention further innovation and growth in the community, to slow down. Which is why we must continue to support. Buying from Black brands directly also ensures the redistribution of wealth and growth in the Black community, after all.

Above all, Black brands are rich in culture, can be sustainable and tailored to perfection. Put a Hanifa piece on and you’ll have all eyes on you while a Fenty jacket will have you feeling fearless. On that note, we’ve put together some Black-owned brands empowering the community, giving back and breaking boundaries despite prevailing circumstances or location. Following them on social media, tell your friends and family, invest in their products, write great reviews and continue to speak about them.