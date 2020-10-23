Black-owned fashion brands doing incredible things around the world

Get to know the brilliant, Black-owned fashion brands empowering the community, giving back and breaking boundaries despite prevailing circumstances or location.
Not too long ago, it was difficult to find or buy Black-owned brands because there weren’t enough platforms celebrating them and resources were limited. But Black entrepreneurs are continuously finding new authentic ways to showcase their work, sell their products online and remain relevant despite the unprecedented times.
These brands are still facing problems, though, many of which are rooted in institutionalised racism and the wealth gap. But it’s time to break the cycle and proactively encourage the change we want to see – shop and support Black-owned brands, even when the trending attention is over.
You may also like
Black-owned beauty brands to buy now and support forever
Over the past few months, the Black Lives Matter protests have initiated serious discussions on systemic racism and the importance of supporting and investing in Black-owned brands and businesses.
In fact, recent reports on sites such as Google Trends revealed an increase in searches for Black-owned businesses between May and July 2020, with Yelp reporting a 7000% increase compared to the same period in 2019. Though the surge in support is encouraging, the last thing we want is for the opportunity to help Black brands continue to create more jobs and new opportunities, not to mention further innovation and growth in the community, to slow down. Which is why we must continue to support. Buying from Black brands directly also ensures the redistribution of wealth and growth in the Black community, after all.
Above all, Black brands are rich in culture, can be sustainable and tailored to perfection. Put a Hanifa piece on and you’ll have all eyes on you while a Fenty jacket will have you feeling fearless. On that note, we’ve put together some Black-owned brands empowering the community, giving back and breaking boundaries despite prevailing circumstances or location. Following them on social media, tell your friends and family, invest in their products, write great reviews and continue to speak about them.
Global Black-owned fashion brands we love
YEMA KLASSIC 2 CROP JACKET IN BLUE
Yema
Yema is an incredible brand from California that creates cutting-edge pieces crafted from vibrant colours, prints and graphics while channelling African aesthetics through activewear. This Alicia Garza-approved streetwear also gives 20% of all purchases to orphaned kids in Ethiopia and Kibera slums in Kenya. You can currently shop Yema within the U.S.
OMI WOODS NEFERTITI NECKLACE
Omi Woods
This brand offers ethically handmade jewelry with Fairtrade African gold and globally sourced conflict-free fine metals. Sourced from small-scale artisanal mines while supporting the wellbeing of these miners and their communities, the brand equally contributes to their health care, education and living conditions. Omi Woods is based in Canada and ships internationally.
KENNETH IZE YABA FRINGED COAT
Kenneth Ize
Nigerian designer Kenneth Ize uses handwoven Nigerian fabric known as Aso Oke to create impeccable garments steeped in the culture and tradition. His eponymous brand also supports a community of weavers and designers across Nigeria; creating powerful statement pieces full of life, art and the luxurious experience of Nigerian tradition.
HANIFA ORÉLIE TOP
Hanifa
Founded by Anifa Mvuemba, Hanifa is known for its bold and bright statement pieces. Her latest collection, Pink Label Congo, was inspired by the “hope of the Congolese spirit. The DC-based designer has become a force to be reckoned with, showcasing the first virtual 3D fashion show on Instagram live during the Covid-19 pandemic.
THEBE MAGUGU KNITTED DRESS
Thebe Magus
South African brand Thebe Magugu is the first African designer to win the prestigious LVMH fashion award for emerging talent. The eponymous label celebrates African culture with a modern approach. A new T-shirt line called Extracurricular, which launched exclusively to Dover Street Market stores this year, features emerging South African voices across various creative fields.
OGUN CORDUROY MILITARY JACKET
House of Aama
Founded by mother and daughter design duo, Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka, House of Aama explores Black experiences through its timeless garments using historical research and storytelling. The LA brand continues to raise awareness and conversations around Black heritage. Take a look at their brilliant designs and tailoring and you’ll be sold.
HAVANA SET
Earth Toned Collective
This beautiful brand based in the U.S. crafts from sustainably sourced materials while supporting women artisans. Their approach monitors and reduces their social and environmental impact makes us love them even more. Earth Toned Collective is definitely a Black-owned brand to watch and support. They also ship internationally.
FENTY TRENCH-INSPIRED PARKA
Fenty
She needs no introduction, Rihanna’s Fenty launched last year under LVMH making her the first woman to create an original brand under the multinational corporation and also the first woman of colour to lead a brand under the LVMH. From asking fans to #PullUp to donating funds to various movements including the Bail Project and the Black Lives Matter, Rihanna continues to represent and Fenty has become a fast favourite the world over.
Sindiso Khumalo
Sindiso Khumalo is a South African brand on the rise creating sustainable designs with a modern twist. Her eponymous label focuses on storytelling and designing by hand through watercolours and collage. Inspired by her South African heritage, Khumalo's designs are also influenced by her mother, who was an activist fighting against apartheid when she was younger. She also works very closely with non-profit organisations.
Images: courtesy of brands