This summer, play it cool with layers of gold necklaces, the chicest way to elevate your summer basics
When it comes to jewellery it’s easy to get rest on your laurels, and by laurels we mean rest on the pieces you put on every morning like uniform: heirloom rings passed down from your family, a stack of trinket bracelets you’ve collected over the years, a watch you can’t function without, or the necklace you got for you 21st birthday and haven’t taken off since. Jewellery forms a huge part of our personal identity, but the best part is you can reinvent your style instantly with a few, layered up additions.
Jewellery is a simple way to elevate your everyday look without having to wear huge statement pieces. Got a plain white T-shirt you wear with jeans but want to make it more special? Layer in some fine gold necklaces and you’re ready to take that T-shirt to new levels. The same works when you want to embellish a summer dress, a button-down shirt and even your beachwear.
With gold coin necklaces making a huge comeback this summer, mix up your offering of Roman-looking artefacts along with letter pendants, dainty chokers and summer shells for the chicest summer neckline.
Alex & Ani Key to Life Adjustable Necklace
Alex & Ani Key to Life Adjustable Necklace, £37
Alex Monroe Sailor's Antique Coin Necklace
Alex Monroe Sailor’s Antique Coin Necklace, £135
Anni Lu Love Coin Necklace
Anni Lu Love Coin Necklace at Brownsfashion.com, £105
Tilly Sveeas Dutch Coin On Trace Chain
Tilly Sveeas Dutch Coin On Trace Chain, £50
Tanit Coin Necklace Silver
Tanit Coin Necklace Silver, £60
Bijou Jewellery Silver Rose Gold Two Coin Necklace
Bijou Jewellery Silver Rose Gold Two Coin Necklace, £49
Edge of Ember Monogram Gold Coin Necklace
Edge of Ember Monogram Gold Coin Necklace, £105
Hermina Athens Amalthea Pendant
Hermina Athens Amalthea Pendant, £68
Chupi Zodiac Star Sign Ancient Coin Necklace
Chupi Zodiac Star Sign Ancient Coin Necklace, £446
Astley Clarke Celestial Compass Locket Necklace
Astley Clarke Celestial Compass Locket Necklace, £195
Bvlgari Monete Necklace
Bvlgari Monete Necklace, POA
Alighieri Medium Leone Necklace
Alighieri Medium Leone Necklace, £180
Laura Lombardi Dial Charm Necklace
Laura Lombardi Dial Charm Necklace, £106
Blanca Monrós Gómez Monogram Necklace
Blanca Monrós Gómez Monogram Necklace at Cat Bird NYC, £455
Chloe Gold-Tone Necklace
Chloe Gold-Tone Necklace at Net-a-Porter.com, £300
Sophie Billie Brahe Camelia Necklace
Sophie Billie Brahe Camelia Necklace, £1370
Missoma x Lucy Williams Octagon Medallion Necklace
Missoma x Lucy Williams Octagon Medallion Necklace, £169