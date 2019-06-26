17 gold and silver necklaces to layer up this season

Posted by for Fashion

This summer, play it cool with layers of gold necklaces, the chicest way to elevate your summer basics 

When it comes to jewellery it’s easy to get rest on your laurels, and by laurels we mean rest on the pieces you put on every morning like uniform: heirloom rings passed down from your family, a stack of trinket bracelets you’ve collected over the years, a watch you can’t function without, or the necklace you got for you 21st birthday and haven’t taken off since. Jewellery forms a huge part of our personal identity, but the best part is you can reinvent your style instantly with a few, layered up additions. 

Jewellery is a simple way to elevate your everyday look without having to wear huge statement pieces. Got a plain white T-shirt you wear with jeans but want to make it more special? Layer in some fine gold necklaces and you’re ready to take that T-shirt to new levels. The same works when you want to embellish a summer dress, a button-down shirt and even your beachwear

With gold coin necklaces making a huge comeback this summer, mix up your offering of Roman-looking artefacts along with letter pendants, dainty chokers and summer shells for the chicest summer neckline. 

  • Alex & Ani Key to Life Adjustable Necklace

    Alex & Ani Key to Life Adjustable Necklace, £37

    SHOP ALEX & ANI NOW

  • Alex Monroe Sailor's Antique Coin Necklace

    Alex Monroe Sailor’s Antique Coin Necklace, £135

    SHOP ALEX MONROE NOW

  • Hermina Athens Amalthea Pendant

    Hermina Athens Amalthea Pendant, £68

    SHOP HERMINA ATHENS NOW

  • Chupi Zodiac Star Sign Ancient Coin Necklace

    Chupi Zodiac Star Sign Ancient Coin Necklace, £446

    SHOP CHUPI NOW

  • Astley Clarke Celestial Compass Locket Necklace

    Astley Clarke Celestial Compass Locket Necklace, £195

    SHOP ASTLEY CLARKE NOW

  • Bvlgari Monete Necklace

    Bvlgari Monete Necklace, POA

    SHOP BVLGARI NOW

  • Alighieri Medium Leone Necklace

    Alighieri Medium Leone Necklace, £180

    SHOP ALIGHIERI NOW

  • Laura Lombardi Dial Charm Necklace

    Laura Lombardi Dial Charm Necklace, £106     

    SHOP LAURA LOMBARDI NOW

  • Blanca Monrós Gómez Monogram Necklace

    Blanca Monrós Gómez Monogram Necklace at Cat Bird NYC, £455

    SHOP BLANCA MONROS GOMEZ NOW

  • Chloe Gold-Tone Necklace

    Chloe Gold-Tone Necklace at Net-a-Porter.com, £300

    SHOP CHLOE NOW

  • Sophie Billie Brahe Camelia Necklace

    Sophie Billie Brahe Camelia Necklace, £1370

    SHOP SOPHIE BILLIE BRAHE NOW

  • Missoma x Lucy Williams Octagon Medallion Necklace

    Missoma x Lucy Williams Octagon Medallion Necklace, £169

    SHOP MISSOMA NOW

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Billie Bhatia