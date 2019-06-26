When it comes to jewellery it’s easy to get rest on your laurels, and by laurels we mean rest on the pieces you put on every morning like uniform: heirloom rings passed down from your family, a stack of trinket bracelets you’ve collected over the years, a watch you can’t function without, or the necklace you got for you 21st birthday and haven’t taken off since. Jewellery forms a huge part of our personal identity, but the best part is you can reinvent your style instantly with a few, layered up additions.