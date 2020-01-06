Fashion

Golden Globes 2020: a story of how Billy Porter's swan tuxedo won the night

Hollie Richardson
Billy Porter at the Golden Globes.

Billy Porter’s Golden Globes 2020 outfit was so impressive that Meryl Streep praised him for it after the ceremony.

Billy Porter is red carpet royalty. Last year, the Pose actor stole the show at the Oscars (and on Twitter) with his custom-made Christian Siriano tuxedo gown. He then made a powerful statement for abortion rights at the Tony Awards, by wearing a gown that literally featured embroidered uteruses on the train. Now, he’s done it again with his red carpet look at the Golden Globes 2020.

Golden Globes 2020: Laura Dern's backstage speech on "relationship endings" is so refreshing

Porter was nominated for an award for his role as Pray Tell in hit show Pose. He arrived at the event wearing a white tuxedo, which featured a long train of feathers. He finished the striking look with a pair of square-toed silver boots and a box evening bag. Speaking to Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet, Porter explained: “This is not a sitting outfit, this is a standing outfit”. 

Golden Globes 2020: Billy Porter arrives in his white tuxedo gown.
Golden Globes 2020: Billy Porter arrives in his white tuxedo gown.

The gown was custom made by designer Alex Vinash and it took three months to make. But Porter wouldn’t have to spend the whole night standing up, thanks to one hidden and important detail. The train actually zipped off, so Porter shed himself of it before heading into the ceremony.

The outfit was impressive that Hollywood icon Meryl Streep complimented Porter on it after the two embraced at the event. In a video shared on Twitter, you can hear Porter explaining the zip detail to Streep. 

Even Christina Applegate found herself helping Porter with his train down the red carpet earlier in the evening. 

As you can imagine, Twitter quickly started to celebrate the whole thing. 

One fan shared a meme, writing alongside it: “Me excitedly examining every inch of Billy Porter’s gorgeous Golden Globes outfit down to the very last feather.”

Another referenced his Porter’s famous line in Pose, writing: “And the category is [fire emojis].#BillyPorter serving lewks hunnay.”

Another pointed out: “Billy Porter looking like a swan and I’m here for it! #goldenglobes2020.”

Basically: Porter won the night with his angelic look, and we can’t wait to see what he brings out for the rest of the awards season.

