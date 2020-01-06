Fashion

Golden Globes 2020: Margot Robbie and Ana de Armas' wearable outfits win the red carpet

Hannah-Rose Yee
The two actors, both nominated for their work in Bombshell and Knives Out, made sure that their glamorous red carpet looks were also functional and practical, too. 

The Golden Globes are glitz and glamour manifested into one big, glossy awards show.

But wearable? That’s not a word usually associated with the billowing ballgowns and soaring stilettos worn by your favourite A-list stars on the red carpet at this celebration. Until tonight. At the 2020 Golden Globes three stars, the nominated actors Margot Robbie, Kaitlyn Dever and Ana de Armas, both opted to wear styles that featured comfortable, chic pockets.

Robbie, an ambassador for Chanel, wore a piece from the brand’s most recent couture collection that came complete with pockets. The style, which featured a brocade blouse atop a sleek white skirt, won points on social media for its wearability and simplicity. 

The Best Supporting Actress nominee, for her new film Bombshell, wasn’t the only star on the red carpet wearing an outfit featuring pockets. Actors including Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Portia de Rossi opted for tuxedos on the night, which came with their own in-built pockets, but some celebrities followed Robbie’s route, choosing a dress with the wearable addition for their big night. 

Golden Globes 2020: Kaitlyn Dever's Valentino dress had pockets.

Stars like Ana de Armas, nominated in the category of Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her performance in Knives Out. The Cuban actor walked the red carpet in a strapless and sequinneds Ralph & Russo gown with its own set of pockets. Kaitlyn Dever, nominated for Best Actor in a miniseries for her searing Netflix television show Unbelievable, wore a printed Valentino gown with, you guessed it, pockets.

Fans on social media shared their admiration for the wearable looks on Twitter and Instagram. 

It isn’t the first time a celebrity has worn a look with pockets to an awards ceremony, though. At the 2019 Oscars, Gemma Chan wore a bright pink Valentino gown with some surprisingly roomy pockets.

Speaking backstage on the night, Chan revealed that she used them to store some snacks – namely a few mini cookies – for the ceremonies.

“It’s a long ceremony,” Chan explained to Entertainment Tonight. “You don’t get dinner!”

Have Robbie, de Armas and Dever stored snacks in the pockets of their Chanel, Ralph & Russo and Valentino gowns at tonight’s 2020 Golden Globes? Almost definitely. 

Stylist Daily