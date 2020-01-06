The Golden Globes are glitz and glamour manifested into one big, glossy awards show.

But wearable? That’s not a word usually associated with the billowing ballgowns and soaring stilettos worn by your favourite A-list stars on the red carpet at this celebration. Until tonight. At the 2020 Golden Globes three stars, the nominated actors Margot Robbie, Kaitlyn Dever and Ana de Armas, both opted to wear styles that featured comfortable, chic pockets.

Robbie, an ambassador for Chanel, wore a piece from the brand’s most recent couture collection that came complete with pockets. The style, which featured a brocade blouse atop a sleek white skirt, won points on social media for its wearability and simplicity.