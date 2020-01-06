Golden Globes 2020: everyone was wearing this trend on the red carpet, and you can too

With fans like Beyoncé, Jodie Comer and Cate Blanchett, here’s how puff-sleeves won the red carpet at this year’s Golden Globes.
Last night’s Golden Globes kicked off 2020’s awards season with a bang, and quite frankly, awards season is the best season. Countless ceremonies which encourage the most breath-taking outfits, cute red carpet moments (thank you Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston) and speeches to inspire and occasionally weep at (Tom Hanks we see you).
However, there was one trend that ruled the red carpet at this year’s Golden Globes and that was giant voluminous puffed-sleeves. Historically, puff-sleeves have had a bad reputation thanks to a lot of Princess Diana-inspired wedding dresses, but more recently they have had a fashion do-over.
Over the past few seasons, designers have made the sleeve a real focal point of their collections, moving the puff-sleeve on from a micro trend to what can now be considered a wardrobe staple.
The summer of 2019 saw the puff-sleeve take on its biggest moment yet as it flooded our Instagram feed via a flurry of gingham puff-sleeve dresses, and now it’s making its mark on the red carpet. From Beyoncé in giant gold puff-sleeves to Cate Blanchett in a structured version of the trend, there was one thing for certain – the puff-sleeve was a red carpet smash hit.
You may also like
4 easy ways to wear this season’s puff sleeve top
Here’s how entertainment’s biggest stars took on the trend, and the best puff-sleeve pieces to show now and bring a little red-carpet into your own wardrobe.
Everyone’s favourite villain, Jodie Comer took on the puff-sleeve trend via an emerald Mary Katrantzou gown.
With a structured waist and the neatest train we have ever seen, Olivia Colman’s Emilia Wickstead dress brings an elevated elegance to the puff-sleeve.
In theory this dress shouldn’t work: a double layered plissé with an embellished bralet and architectural puff sleeves. But somehow it more than just ‘works’, it’s a masterpiece.
Opting for a softer taking on the trend, Daokta Fanning favours tulle puff-sleeves for her custom Dior dress.
In a striking yellow Fendi gown, Zoey Deutch inverts the puff-sleeve trend by bringing all the action to her wrists.
Bel Powley brings a vintage feel to the red carpet and the puff-sleeve trend in her Miu Miu Victoriana-inspired dress.
Leave it to red carpet idol Gwenthy Paltrow to serve such a look for this year’s Golden Globes. Not only is she sporting diamonds beneath her sheer Fendi dress, she’s also making puff-sleeves look like the easiest trend in the world.
Like our favourite Quality Street, but make it fashion.
Rachel Bilson tempers the indulgent lace and embroidery on her Brock Collection gown with soft chiffon puff-sleeves.
Naturally, Beyoncé took the biggest most voluminous puff-sleeves we have ever seen in her stride.
& Other Stories
White jacquard top, £65, & Other Stories
Cecilie Bahnsen
Black velvet smock dress, £1665, Cecilie Bahnsen
Zara
Pink knitted puff-sleeve dress, £49.99, Zara
Ganni
Jacquard puff-sleeve top, £160, Ganni
Cos
Black knitted puff-sleeve jumper, £79, Cos
Topshop
Puff-sleeve denim jacket, £39, Topshop
Images: Getty / courtesy of brands