Golden Globes 2020: everyone was wearing this trend on the red carpet, and you can too

With fans like Beyoncé, Jodie Comer and Cate Blanchett, here’s how puff-sleeves won the red carpet at this year’s Golden Globes. 

Last night’s Golden Globes kicked off 2020’s awards season with a bang, and quite frankly, awards season is the best season. Countless ceremonies which encourage the most breath-taking outfits, cute red carpet moments (thank you Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston) and speeches to inspire and occasionally weep at (Tom Hanks we see you). 

However, there was one trend that ruled the red carpet at this year’s Golden Globes and that was giant voluminous puffed-sleeves. Historically, puff-sleeves have had a bad reputation thanks to a lot of Princess Diana-inspired wedding dresses, but more recently they have had a fashion do-over. 

Over the past few seasons, designers have made the sleeve a real focal point of their collections, moving the puff-sleeve on from a micro trend to what can now be considered a wardrobe staple.

 The summer of 2019 saw the puff-sleeve take on its biggest moment yet as it flooded our Instagram feed via a flurry of gingham puff-sleeve dresses, and now it’s making its mark on the red carpet. From Beyoncé in giant gold puff-sleeves to Cate Blanchett in a structured version of the trend, there was one thing for certain – the puff-sleeve was a red carpet smash hit. 

Here’s how entertainment’s biggest stars took on the trend, and the best puff-sleeve pieces to show now and bring a little red-carpet into your own wardrobe. 

Golden Globes 2020: Jodie Comer wears Mary Katrantzou
Golden Globes 2020: Jodie Comer wears Mary Katrantzou

Everyone’s favourite villain, Jodie Comer took on the puff-sleeve trend via an emerald Mary Katrantzou gown. 

Golden Globes 2020: Olivia Colman wears Emilia Wickstead
Golden Globes 2020: Olivia Colman wears Emilia Wickstead

With a structured waist and the neatest train we have ever seen, Olivia Colman’s Emilia Wickstead dress brings an elevated elegance to the puff-sleeve. 

Golden Globes 2020: Cate Blanchett wears Mary Katrantzou
Golden Globes 2020: Cate Blanchett wears Mary Katrantzou

In theory this dress shouldn’t work: a double layered plissé with an embellished bralet and architectural puff sleeves. But somehow it more than just ‘works’, it’s a masterpiece. 

Golden Globes 2020: Dakota Fanning wears custom Dior
Golden Globes 2020: Dakota Fanning wears custom Dior

Opting for a softer taking on the trend, Daokta Fanning favours tulle puff-sleeves for her custom Dior dress. 

Golden Globes 2020: Zoey Deutch wears Fendi
Golden Globes 2020: Zoey Deutch wears Fendi

In a striking yellow Fendi gown, Zoey Deutch inverts the puff-sleeve trend by bringing all the action to her wrists. 

Golden Globes 2020: Bel Powley wears Miu Miu
Golden Globes 2020: Bel Powley wears Miu Miu

Bel Powley brings a vintage feel to the red carpet and the puff-sleeve trend in her Miu Miu Victoriana-inspired dress. 

Golden Globes 2020: Gwyneth Paltrow wears Fendi
Golden Globes 2020: Gwyneth Paltrow wears Fendi

Leave it to red carpet idol Gwenthy Paltrow to serve such a look for this year’s Golden Globes. Not only is she sporting diamonds beneath her sheer Fendi dress, she’s also making puff-sleeves look like the easiest trend in the world. 

Golden Globes 2020: Isla Fisher wears Monique Lhuillier
Golden Globes 2020: Isla Fisher wears Monique Lhuillier

Like our favourite Quality Street, but make it fashion. 

Golden Globes 2020: Rachel Bilson wears Brock Collection
Golden Globes 2020: Rachel Bilson wears Brock Collection

Rachel Bilson tempers the indulgent lace and embroidery on her Brock Collection gown with soft chiffon puff-sleeves. 

Naturally, Beyoncé took the biggest most voluminous puff-sleeves we have ever seen in her stride. 

