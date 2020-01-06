Golden Globes 2020: everyone was wearing this trend on the red carpet, and you can too

Last night’s Golden Globes kicked off 2020’s awards season with a bang, and quite frankly, awards season is the best season. Countless ceremonies which encourage the most breath-taking outfits , cute red carpet moments (thank you Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston) and speeches to inspire and occasionally weep at ( Tom Hanks we see you ).

However, there was one trend that ruled the red carpet at this year’s Golden Globes and that was giant voluminous puffed-sleeves. Historically, puff-sleeves have had a bad reputation thanks to a lot of Princess Diana-inspired wedding dresses, but more recently they have had a fashion do-over.

Over the past few seasons, designers have made the sleeve a real focal point of their collections, moving the puff-sleeve on from a micro trend to what can now be considered a wardrobe staple.

The summer of 2019 saw the puff-sleeve take on its biggest moment yet as it flooded our Instagram feed via a flurry of gingham puff-sleeve dresses, and now it’s making its mark on the red carpet. From Beyoncé in giant gold puff-sleeves to Cate Blanchett in a structured version of the trend, there was one thing for certain – the puff-sleeve was a red carpet smash hit.