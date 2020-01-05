As Amy Poehler once put it, during her 2013 hosting tenure of the awards show, “Only at the Golden Globes do the beautiful people of film rub shoulders with the rat-faced people of television”.

That’s right, the Golden Globes are not only a celebration of blockbuster movies and film, but they’re a night to bestow awards upon the best television of the year, too. That means you can expect a ceremony studded with stars, everyone from Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott to Little Women’s Saoirse Ronan, Hustler’s Jennifer Lopez and The Farewell’s Awkwafina.

