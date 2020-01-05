Golden Globes 2020: Red carpet fashion, jewellery, gowns and more from all your favourite celebrities
- Hannah-Rose Yee
From Greta Gerwig to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, see the biggest stars of the big and small screen arrive at one of Hollywood’s most glamorous nights.
As Amy Poehler once put it, during her 2013 hosting tenure of the awards show, “Only at the Golden Globes do the beautiful people of film rub shoulders with the rat-faced people of television”.
That’s right, the Golden Globes are not only a celebration of blockbuster movies and film, but they’re a night to bestow awards upon the best television of the year, too. That means you can expect a ceremony studded with stars, everyone from Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott to Little Women’s Saoirse Ronan, Hustler’s Jennifer Lopez and The Farewell’s Awkwafina.
See all your favourite celebrities on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes.
Greta Gerwig
Keely Shaye and Pierce Brosnan.
Lorene Scafaria
Andrew Scott
Joe Alwyn
Images: Getty