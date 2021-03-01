From Tiffany Haddish’s custom chainmail gown to Emma Corrin’s Princess Diana tribute, here’s our runthrough of the 2021 Golden Globes’ (virtual) red carpet.
The 2021 awards season has finally kicked off after what feels like a very long year. But, due to Covid-19 restrictions, things were a little different at the Golden Globes, with many celebrities tuning in via video link to the ceremony hosted by Amy Poehler (in Los Angeles!) and Tina Fey (in New York!).
Think that a socially distanced Golden Globes means less room for big, bold fashion moments on the red carpet? Think again. In fact, with the likes of Rosamund Pike, Andra Day, Emma Corrin, Regina King, Cynthia Erivo, and so many others dressing up for the event at home and sharing their knockout outfits via Instagram, there’s actually more sartorial inspiration to be found than ever.
Here’s our pick of just some of the best (virtual) red carpet outfits, then, from the 2021 Golden Globes.
And don’t worry; we’ll be sure to keep this article updated as more jaw-dropping fashion moments from the awards ceremony are shared on social media.
Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike unleashed her inner Villanelle in this bold red tulle dress from Molly Goddard, which she paired with chunky black combat boots and a simple red lip.
Andra Day
“Blessed to wear this incredible silk dress from the CHANEL Spring/Summer Haute Couture 2021 collection,” said Andra Day of her winning Golden Globes look.
Emma Corrin
The Crown’s Emma Corrin paid sartorial tribute to Princess Diana with her oversized sleeves, cropped hair, and emerald jewellery.
Regina King
Regina King stole the show when she channelled a bottle of champagne in her Louis Vuitton sequin one-shoulder dress.
Amy Poehler
Amy Poehler suited up for her hosting duties at the 2021 Golden Globes.
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco kept things classic in a princess-worthy Oscar de la Renta gown.
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo showed off her bold neon green tea-length Valentino Haute Couture dress and sky-high metallic silver platforms via Instagram.
Dan Levy
Dan Levy teamed his lemon yellow suit with a sequined turtle neck by Maison Valentino.
Anya Taylor Joy
Anya Taylor Joy looked a million dollars in her Dior gown (and no wonder, as she wore a $195,000 platinum and diamonds pendant, $1,500,000 platinum and diamond earrings, and a $130,000 platinum and diamond ring!).
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda embodied the spirit of the suffagettes in her chic white pantsuit.
Leslie Odom Jr
Leslie Odom Jr teamed his earthy tweed blazer and rust-coloured trousers with a vibrant green turtleneck.
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning showed off her Gucci dress, designed by Alessandro Michele, on Instagram ahead of the award ceremony.
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox wore a striking embellished red gown by Thai Nguyen, which she teamed with a braied hairstyle intended to channel Bridgerton.
Shira Haas
Unorthodox star Shira Haas wore head-to-toe Chanel, teaming a black square neck dress with strappy sandals and hoop earrings.
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher
Sacha Baron Cohen kept things simple in a classic suit, while his wife Isla Fisher donned a striking pink gown for the occasion.
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek channelled the red carpet in her Alexander McQueen dress.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis wore a striking sunshine-yellow gown from Alex Perry to the 78th Golden Globe Awards.
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish dazzled in a striking metallic strapless dress as she walked the Beverly Hills red carpet.
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett looked regal in deep purple as she stepped up to present an award on the Golden Globes stage.
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot opted for an ethereal white Givenchy dress at the 2021 Golden Globes.
Gillian Anderson
Gillian Anderson looked every inch a queen in this golden Dior gown.
Susan Kelechi Watson
This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson chose a flapper-style Georges Hobeika dress and silver Aquazzura heels for her Golden Globes appearance.
Images: Getty
Kayleigh Dray
Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.
