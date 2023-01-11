From Jenna Ortega to Jennifer Coolidge, here’s our runthrough of the 2023 Golden Globes’ red carpet.
The 2023 awards season has kicked off in some serious style with the Golden Globes, which returned with a bang after a year-long hiatus.
Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, the night wasn’t just about the winners and the speeches – it was also about those big, bold fashion moments on the red carpet. And, with knockout outfits from the likes of Jenna Ortega, Margot Robbie, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge and more to obsess over, there’s honestly more sartorial inspiration to be found than ever.
Here’s our pick of just some of the best red carpet outfits, then, from the 2023 Golden Globes.
And don’t worry; we’ll be sure to keep this article updated as more jaw-dropping fashion moments from the awards ceremony are shared on social media.
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie – channeling her inner Barbie, perhaps – donned a peach pink Chanel gown for the 80th Golden Globes red carpet. The sheer tulle number took over 750 hours of work and incorporated 0,000 elements of embroidery including sequins, bugle beads and feathers, so you better believe she let her dress do all the talking: loose beachy waves and a natural manicure was all she needed to accessorise.
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh won her first Golden Globe for Everything Everywhere All At Once, so you better believe she brought the glamour in a glittering midnight blue gown by Armani Privé. To ensure she oozed even more Hollywood glamour, her stylist, Jordan Johnson Chung, made sure she accessorised with some serious bling: think a sparkling choker necklace, rings and bracelets by Moussaieff Jewellers.
Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega decided to wear something decidedly un-Wednesday for the Golden Globes red carpet, opting instead for a flowing tan Gucci gown – one with excellent cutout detail, no less. Minimal make-up and a tousled, textured style for her new shag haircut finished the look perfectly: anyone else getting major Megara from Hercules vibes?
Angela Bassett
Angela Basset took home the award for best supporting actress for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, making Golden Globes history as Marvel Studios’ first acting nod and win at the awards show. And, naturally, she did so in a royal – yet still fittingly futuristic – look, donning a silver halter-neck gown by Pamella Roland. Love it.
Lily James
Lily James opted for a billowing strapless red gown by Atelier Versace for the Golden Globes red carpet, and the Pam & Tommy star balanced her billowing train with cutout detailing at the waist. Her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, finished things off with a diamond choker necklace and matching stud earrings.
Viola Davis
Viola Davis looked every inch The Woman King in a royal blue Jason Wu gown, which she paired with a silver clutch and amazing Chopard jewels. An instantly iconic look, as ever.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Is there anything more fun, more dramatic, more red carpet than a full-length cape? Jamie Lee Curtis donned a black lace number with her minimalist Valentino jumpsuit, and it was a true showstopper of a look.
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams and longtime stylist Kristin Heitkotter never put a foot wrong when it comes to choosing truly original red carpet numbers, and the 2023 Golden Globes was no exception: think an ethereal creamy white Gucci gown, positively covered in pleats and ruffles.
Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge donned an off-the-shoulder Dolce & Gabbana gown in classic black, but her stylist Gaelle Paul stayed up all night sewing to make sure it was completely embellished with Swarovski crystals. Truly dazzling, right?
Rihanna
Rihanna sure knows how to make an entrance! The fashion designer and musical icon arrived midshow at the 2023 Golden Globes in a classic Schiaparelli gown, which she accessorised with a cape (obviously), Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, sparkling earrings and a choker necklace
Billy Porter
Billy Porter is a red carpet legend, and the 2023 Golden Globes saw him pay homage to his viral Christian Siriano tuxedo gown – albeit this time in the hottest shade of magenta possible. We love it.
Ana De Armas
Ana de Armas wore a structured Louis Vuitton dress to attend the 2023 Golden Globe Awards – and, while the monochrome number looked deceptively simple, eagle-eyed fashion fans will note that it was entirely covered in studs.
Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson unleashed her inner mermaid in this custom Christian Siriano gown, which she wore with hidden Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a sparkling cuff bracelet.
MJ Rodriguez
MJ Rodriguez shone on the Golden Globes red carpet in a midnight blue outfit from Balmain’s latest collection.
Images: Getty
Kayleigh Dray
Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.