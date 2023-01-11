The 2023 awards season has kicked off in some serious style with the Golden Globes, which returned with a bang after a year-long hiatus.

Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, the night wasn’t just about the winners and the speeches – it was also about those big, bold fashion moments on the red carpet. And, with knockout outfits from the likes of Jenna Ortega, Margot Robbie, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge and more to obsess over, there’s honestly more sartorial inspiration to be found than ever.

Here’s our pick of just some of the best red carpet outfits, then, from the 2023 Golden Globes.