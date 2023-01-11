Golden Globes 2023: this year’s attendees showed sequins aren’t just for Christmas
Party season may be over, but don’t pack away your sequins. Take note from Margot Robbie, Michelle Yeoh and Jennifer Hudson and wear your sparkles all year round.
If you’ve already started packing away your sequinned outfits, stop what you’re doing. The 80th Golden Globes took place in Beverly Hills yesterday and many of the star-studded line-up made a case for sequins in 2023. That’s right, they aren’t just for Christmas.
Margot Robbie wore custom Chanel, Jennifer Hudson almost outshined the Golden Globe award itself in a shiny gold gown and Jennifer Coolidge proved the black (sequin) dress never fails to impress.
We won’t all have lavish awards ceremonies to attend, but this is one trend that can carry through to normal, non-celebrity life. Take inspiration by pairing a sequin top with jeans or bringing your most sparkly dress out of its ‘only for NYE’ cupboard.
Keep going to see the stars glistening on the greige carpet (apparently grey/beige is the new red).
Margot Robbie wowed in a custom Chanel pastel pink gown embellished with subtle sequins. We love the halter neck detail, flattering waist band and fishtail hemline. Mirroring the styling lessons she would have learned while playing the role of Barbie in the upcoming movie, Margot went matchy-matchy with pink eyeshadow and nails to complete the look.
Rivalling the Golden Globe award itself, Jennifer Hudson arrived in a gold, fitted disco ball gown by CD Greene. Giuseppe Zanotti heels with a gold sole and sparkly jewels by Pomellato made sure all eyes were on her.
Wow, wow, wow! Wearing a bubblegum pink Gucci gown dripping in embellished details (just look at those spaghetti straps), Julia Garner, best known for her roles in Inventing Anna and Ozark, proves you don’t have to wear an all-over sparkly dress to make a statement. Ruffle details are another key trend we noticed at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Embracing sparkles all over with an Armani Privé bandeau dress, Michelle Yeoh shows how there’s no such thing as OTT. The actor went one step further by adding lashings of diamond jewels in the form of earrings, a choker, chunky bangle and a cocktail ring. Well be taking note from Michelle and sticking to more-is-more this year.
How stunning is Jennifer Coolidge’s Dolce & Gabbana black sequin dress? Forget packing away your New Year’s Eve sparkles, let them live on well past party season for any upcoming occasion. Be more Jen and take any excuse to give your best dresses more air time.
Also, if you haven’t seen the star’s brilliant acceptance speech for her role in The White Lotus then you need to head to the Stylist Instagram page, pronto.
For 2023, bodycon is back – remember you read it here first. Angela Bassett shows how to do it this time around in a silver sequin gown by Pamella Roland. The form-fitting full sequin style is proof that even styles that would usually be reserved for the festive season can be the star of the show long after you’ve packed away your baubles.
What do you pair with a glittery Gucci gown? Gucci heels, of course. Salma Hayek’s look was top-to-toe perfection.
Images: Getty