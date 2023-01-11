If you’ve already started packing away your sequinned outfits, stop what you’re doing. The 80th Golden Globes took place in Beverly Hills yesterday and many of the star-studded line-up made a case for sequins in 2023. That’s right, they aren’t just for Christmas.

Margot Robbie wore custom Chanel, Jennifer Hudson almost outshined the Golden Globe award itself in a shiny gold gown and Jennifer Coolidge proved the black (sequin) dress never fails to impress.

We won’t all have lavish awards ceremonies to attend, but this is one trend that can carry through to normal, non-celebrity life. Take inspiration by pairing a sequin top with jeans or bringing your most sparkly dress out of its ‘only for NYE’ cupboard.