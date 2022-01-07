It’s now known as a turtleneck bib or collar by those in the fashion world (regardless of where you are, despite the fact ‘polo neck’ and ‘roll-neck’ are the preferred terms in England), a trend that gained traction in 2019 when Leandra Medine Cohen wore a navy one over her shirt and jacket like a scarf and the New York-based label Tibi showcased it in their autumn collection.

Today, from the high street to high end, turtleneck bibs are having a moment and we’re here for anything that is cosy and stylish. Here are eight versions we love…