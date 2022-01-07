Goodbye scarves: turtleneck bibs are the cutest way to keep your neck warm this winter
A unique way to cover your neck has taken the fashion world by storm.
Dickies – defined as ‘a small fabric insert worn to fill in the neckline’ – aren’t new. In the 19th century, men wore them as faux shirt fronts with a tuxedo to give the illusion of a nice sleek look.
It later transformed into a jumper worn under a shirt to give the appearance of layering.
But over the past couple of years the item has morphed into something worn on top of clothes instead of under to be seen for what it is – a stylish neck warmer.
It’s now known as a turtleneck bib or collar by those in the fashion world (regardless of where you are, despite the fact ‘polo neck’ and ‘roll-neck’ are the preferred terms in England), a trend that gained traction in 2019 when Leandra Medine Cohen wore a navy one over her shirt and jacket like a scarf and the New York-based label Tibi showcased it in their autumn collection.
Today, from the high street to high end, turtleneck bibs are having a moment and we’re here for anything that is cosy and stylish. Here are eight versions we love…
Loro Piana ribbed turtleneck bib
A ribbed cashmere option that looks similar to the Loro Piana sweaters, but for half the price (understandably so).
Cos turtleneck cashmere collar
A sustainably collar made with ultra-soft traceable cashmere. We recommend getting it in black – it will work with almost anything in your wardrobe.
Weekday my recycled neckwarmer in black
An extra tiny version designed specifically for keeping your neck warm. It has a super high neck and extra simple design that will work with every outfit.
Arket rib-knit bib neck
Arket has provided a longer option with tie cords on the sides, meaning it won’t blow around on windy days.
Jil Sander cashmere bib vest
A sleeveless ribbed wool bib vest with small knitted straps at the bottom, perfect for those hoping for a chic Parisian look.
Whistles knitted zip front bib
A navy bib with a zip at the front to add an extra bit of detail and character. The ideal design for someone who wants to wear it both under and over oversized shirts.
Tibi trurtleneck dicky sweater in blue
For those who want to stand out, Tibi offers a bright blue dicky with a rough asymmetrical hemline. Wear it either straight down or draped over your shoulders.
Paco Rabanne turtleneck bib
A not-so-traditional traditional looking turtleneck in soft colours.
Images: courtesy of brands