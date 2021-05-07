Contrasted against the OG Upper East-Siders and their reliable arsenals of tweed, statement headbands and loafers, the class of 2021 – actors starring in the reboot include Eli Brown, Savannah Smith, Whitney Peak, Jordan Alexander, Tavi Gevinson and Zión Moreno, among others – have seen their dress code revamped. Think leather trousers and dresses, kitten-heeled croc-print boots and a seriously lust-worthy line-up of varsity jackets.

It’s perhaps no surprise that the characters of the reboot have seen their wardrobes reworked. Original Gossip Girl writer and producer Joshua Safran, who is also leading the reboot, revealed last year that the updated show will be more demographically accurate in its depiction of the lives of New York teenagers. “There was not a lot of representation the first time around on the show,” Safran said. “So, this time around the leads are non-white. There’s a lot of queer content on this show.”

In anticipation of the ten-episode long reboot, which is scheduled for a July release, we have rounded up the fashion-forward leading ladies from the upcoming show and their lust-worthy looks which are currently living in our minds rent free. You can thank us later, XOXO.