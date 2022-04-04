Grammy awards 2022: the real winner on the red carpet was punchy and confident bursts of pink
At the 2022 Grammy awards, everybody from Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo to Billy Porter and St. Vincent embraced bright, punchy and confident shades of pink.
The Grammys are back in person for the first time in two years, so naturally, where does one divert one’s attention as soon as it returns? The red carpet fashion, of course.
Having been deprived of fashion exposition for so long during the pandemic, it will come as a welcome treat to feast your eyes upon the great and the good of the music industry and their outré ensembles.
If the return of last night’s Grammy awards taught us fashion lovers anything, it was that there are two trends dominating the style sphere of late: the first being gothic, Addams family-inspired sartorial drama – think lace, sateen and barely-there inky tights; the second being bright and energetic bursts of pink.
Embraced at all ends of the spectrum, pink was fully and wholeheartedly embraced by Billy Porter and Saweetie, who both reached for head-to-toe, traffic-stopping spring/summer 2022 Valentino ensembles. Among those who opted for just a mere trickle of pink were Olivia Rodrigo, who wore a black satin Givenchy gown traced with bursts of bubblegum, and Justin Bieber, whose Balenciaga bobble hat made the case for injecting just a hint of the shade.
The diktat from the red carpet was clear: think pink, and you can’t go far wrong.
Images: courtesy of Getty