The Grammys are back in person for the first time in two years, so naturally, where does one divert one’s attention as soon as it returns? The red carpet fashion, of course.

Having been deprived of fashion exposition for so long during the pandemic, it will come as a welcome treat to feast your eyes upon the great and the good of the music industry and their outré ensembles.

If the return of last night’s Grammy awards taught us fashion lovers anything, it was that there are two trends dominating the style sphere of late: the first being gothic, Addams family-inspired sartorial drama – think lace, sateen and barely-there inky tights; the second being bright and energetic bursts of pink.