Grammy awards 2022: Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion provided the style moment of the night in matching Versace
Taking to the stage at last night’s Grammy awards to present Best New Artist, Lipa and Megan channeled *that* matching Mariah and Whitney moment from 1998.
There’s no fashion faux pas more catastrophic to those that grace the red carpet than wearing the same outfit as another star. From that Michael B. Jordan and Zendaya moment in matching Berluti suits at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars party to Jamie Lee Curtis and Sigourney Weaver both wearing matching David Meister dresses to the premiere of You Again in 2010, there’s no fashion fate worse in the eyes of the A-list than wearing the same outfit as someone else.
But at last night’s Grammys, it was precisely this replication that was the butt of the joke, as Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion took to the stage in matching Versace ensembles to present the Best New Artist award.
While Megan accused Dua of “stealing” her look, Dua retaliated by saying, “I was told I had the exclusive. I’m going to have to have a talk with Donatella,” at the precise moment when Versace’s creative director comes to the stage to settle the faux disagreement.
The moment it mirrored almost directly was a clip from the 1998 VMAs, when Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston took to the stage to present Best Male Video wearing the same brown plunge dress as one another.
Lipa and Megan presented the coveted Best New Artist award last night to Olivia Rodrigo, who sported a black and pink sateen Givenchy gown for her debut Grammys ceremony.
Images: courtesy of Getty