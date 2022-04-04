There’s no fashion faux pas more catastrophic to those that grace the red carpet than wearing the same outfit as another star. From that Michael B. Jordan and Zendaya moment in matching Berluti suits at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars party to Jamie Lee Curtis and Sigourney Weaver both wearing matching David Meister dresses to the premiere of You Again in 2010, there’s no fashion fate worse in the eyes of the A-list than wearing the same outfit as someone else.

But at last night’s Grammys, it was precisely this replication that was the butt of the joke, as Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion took to the stage in matching Versace ensembles to present the Best New Artist award.