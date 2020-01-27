Grammys 2020: all the best red carpet looks
- Ally Sinyard
- Published
From Ariana Grande’s tulle Cinderella dress and Lizzo’s glamorous white gown to Billy Porter’s motorised hat, here are the most show-stopping outfits from the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.
The biggest night in the music calendar – the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards – has arrived at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.
The starry night began on a particularly sombre note tonight, with the red carpet rolling out just hours after the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant came to light. Loyal fans had already gathered outside the arena as some of the biggest names in the music industry arrived at the event.
This year’s awards sees Alicia Keys return as host and features a glittering list of performers including first-time Grammy nominees Billie Eilish and Lizzo, the Jonas Brothers, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello and Demi Lovato.
Here are all the must-see looks from this year’s Grammys red carpet.
Lizzo
Ariana Grande
Billy Porter
FKA Twigs
Lil Nas X
H.E.R.
James Blake and Jameela Jamil
Finneas and Billie Eilish
Rosalia
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas
Shawn Mendes
Shania Twain
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
Maggie Rogers
Dua Lipa
BTS
Lana Del Rey
Camila Cabello
Images: Getty