Grammys 2020: all the best red carpet looks

Ally Sinyard
Ariana Grande on the Grammys 2020 red carpet

From Ariana Grande’s tulle Cinderella dress and Lizzo’s glamorous white gown to Billy Porter’s motorised hat, here are the most show-stopping outfits from the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

The biggest night in the music calendar – the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards – has arrived at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

The starry night began on a particularly sombre note tonight, with the red carpet rolling out just hours after the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant came to light. Loyal fans had already gathered outside the arena as some of the biggest names in the music industry arrived at the event.

This year’s awards sees Alicia Keys return as host and features a glittering list of performers including first-time Grammy nominees Billie Eilish and Lizzo, the Jonas Brothers, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello and Demi Lovato.

Here are all the must-see looks from this year’s Grammys red carpet. 

Lizzo

Lizzo on the Grammys 2020 red carpet

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande on the Grammys 2020 red carpet

Billy Porter

Billy Porter on the Grammys 2020 red carpet

FKA Twigs

FKA Twigs on the Grammys 2020 red carpet

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X on the Grammys 2020 red carpet

H.E.R.

H.E.R. on the Grammys 2020 red carpet

James Blake and Jameela Jamil

James Blake and Jameela Jamil on the Grammys 2020 red carpet

Finneas and Billie Eilish

Finneas and Billie Eilish on the Grammys 2020 red carpet

Rosalia

Rosalia on the Grammys 2020 red carpet

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on the Grammys 2020 red carpet

Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas

Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas on the Grammys 2020 red carpet

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes on the Grammys 2020 red carpet

Shania Twain

Shania Twain on the Grammys 2020 red carpet

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on the Grammys 2020 red carpet

Maggie Rogers

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa on the Grammys 2020 red carpet

BTS

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey on the Grammys 2020 red carpet

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello on the Grammys 2020 red carpet

Images: Getty

