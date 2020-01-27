The biggest night in the music calendar – the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards – has arrived at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

The starry night began on a particularly sombre note tonight, with the red carpet rolling out just hours after the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant came to light. Loyal fans had already gathered outside the arena as some of the biggest names in the music industry arrived at the event.

This year’s awards sees Alicia Keys return as host and features a glittering list of performers including first-time Grammy nominees Billie Eilish and Lizzo, the Jonas Brothers, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello and Demi Lovato.